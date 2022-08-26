Pep Guardiola Praises Crystal Palace Ahead Of Saturday's Match

Manchester City will host Crystal Palace tomorrow as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

City won their first two games of the season but failed to secure three points in their last match against Newcastle United, which ended in a 3-3 draw. However, The Cityzens will have taken plenty of positives from the game as they showed fantastic resilience to overcome a two-goal deficit to salvage a point at St James' Park.

The Sky Blues took an early lead through Ilkay Gundogan but were the weaker side in the first 45 minutes and headed into half-time trailing 2-1 after Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson netted for The Magpies.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Things deteriorated even further early into the second half when Kieran Trippier rifled in an exquisite free kick to extend Newcastle's lead to 3-1. However, City responded quickly with Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva both scoring within ten minutes of Trippier's goal to draw The Cityzens level.

The reigning Premier League champions will now host Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium tomorrow in a 3 pm kick-off. While this is a game City are expected to win it could prove to be a tough encounter with Patrick Vieira's men impressing thus far this season.

The London club have only lost to current table toppers Arsenal so far, picking up a point against Liverpool in their second game before comfortably beating Aston Villa last weekend.

The Eagles also hold a surprising record over the hosts, having been the only team to beat The Cityzens in their last 54 Premier League matches that have kicked off at 3 pm.

Palace have beaten City twice in that period and City boss Pep Guardiola believes this is a testament to how talented Saturday's opponents are. "It’s a good record, to lose two out of 54 games," the Spaniard said in his pre-match press conference, via The Manchester Evening News.

"That shows how good they are. With Hodgson and now Patrick Vieira. They have resilience and incredible amount of quality. They defend the 18-yard box really well, good set pieces, good transitions. They have weapons, experienced players in the middle."

The hosts will be hoping to put an end to Palace's record tomorrow when the two sides face off, with City looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: