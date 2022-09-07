Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola Praises Manuel Akanji After Solid Debut

Manuel Akanji has been praised by his manager after a solid outing in his debut for Manchester City against Sevilla in the Champions League.
It came as somewhat of a surprise when reports emerged that City were interested in Akanji, given there had been little talk of the club eyeing another centre-back. 

The Cityzens had been linked with the likes of Josko Gvardiol, Pau Torres and Jules Kounde a few months prior, but this was when it seemed probable that Nathan Ake would be joining Chelsea

Ultimately, Pep Guardiola decided against letting the Dutchman leave and it was assumed that would be the end of any movement in the central defensive area. 

Manuel Akanji, Manchester City

However, injuries to both Aymeric Laporte and Ake left City with just two fit centre-backs and changed the club's thinking on the subject of signing another defender. 

This prompted The Cityzens to move quickly on Akanji, with the club signing the Swiss centre-back just a day after their interest was reported. 

The decision to move for Akanji now looks like a prescient one given John Stones' recent injury, which could have left Pep Guardiola with only one fit central defender in Ruben Dias

The former Dortmund man made his debut last night in City's 4-0 battering of Sevilla in their first Champions League game of the season and appeared to have all the fundamentals of a Guardiola centre-back. 

Akanji looked incredibly assured in possession and solid defensively whenever he needed to step in. However, it is important to stress that the Sevilla team did little to test the Sky Blues' defence. 

Speaking after the game, Guardiola stated how impressed he was with his new centre-back as the 27-year-old had barely trained with his new teammates before being thrown into the starting eleven. “He trained one day and a half with us, but he showed what experience he has at Dortmund and what a good central defender Manchester City brought to us,” the Spaniard told Mancity.com

“He has quality similar like Aymer (Laporte) - he can break the lines with the pass. Manuel is really intelligent and great with the ball. City brought me and the club a fantastic player.

“He’s a fantastic age at 27 and mature so yeah, really good. He reads really well the spaces, and I am very pleased for him.”

After a composed debut for the club, Akanji has put himself in contention to start in City's clash with Tottenham this Saturday, however, it is hard to tell whether Guardiola's preference will be to start the returning Ake, who was rested last night. 

