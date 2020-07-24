Pep Guardiola provides significant injury update ahead of crucial Real Madrid clash

Pep Guardiola has provided a significant and encouraging injury update in his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend's Premier League clash against Norwich - an update that certainly bodes well for the club's Champions League hopes.

The Etihad side have been without star striker Sergio Aguero in recent weeks due to a problem in the meniscus in his knee, while other players have struggled with consistency in their on-field minutes in recent months. However, the first update on the squad's injury situation ahead of the Champions League tie in early August was delivered by the Catalan boss on Friday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola has stated that he believes every player will be fit ahead of the crunch clash for Real Madrid, however it was not specified whether this was excluding Sergio Aguero or whether Dr. Ramon Cugat has worked a miracle during surgery in Barcelona.

Recent reports from various outlets have claimed that Sergio Aguero is training in the gym three times a week and will begin significant movement in the coming days. One well-informed journalist had suggested that Aguero was aiming to return to Manchester within the next seven days.

That being said, one absolute certainty to be ruled out of the clash will be Benjamin Mendy who will miss the tie through suspension.

Manchester City do of course have one final hurdle before they can get their hopes up regarding their squad status ahead of the battle with the La Liga champions - and that comes in the form of newly-relegated Norwich City on Sunday afternoon.

