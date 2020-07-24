City Xtra
Pep Guardiola provides significant injury update ahead of crucial Real Madrid clash

Freddie Pye

Pep Guardiola has provided a significant and encouraging injury update in his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend's Premier League clash against Norwich - an update that certainly bodes well for the club's Champions League hopes.

The Etihad side have been without star striker Sergio Aguero in recent weeks due to a problem in the meniscus in his knee, while other players have struggled with consistency in their on-field minutes in recent months. However, the first update on the squad's injury situation ahead of the Champions League tie in early August was delivered by the Catalan boss on Friday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola has stated that he believes every player will be fit ahead of the crunch clash for Real Madrid, however it was not specified whether this was excluding Sergio Aguero or whether Dr. Ramon Cugat has worked a miracle during surgery in Barcelona.

Recent reports from various outlets have claimed that Sergio Aguero is training in the gym three times a week and will begin significant movement in the coming days. One well-informed journalist had suggested that Aguero was aiming to return to Manchester within the next seven days.

That being said, one absolute certainty to be ruled out of the clash will be Benjamin Mendy who will miss the tie through suspension. 

Manchester City do of course have one final hurdle before they can get their hopes up regarding their squad status ahead of the battle with the La Liga champions - and that comes in the form of newly-relegated Norwich City on Sunday afternoon.

"We have to do an exceptional game to beat them" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Norwich)

Here we go then. The final game of the Premier League season. With nothing to play for it feels more like a friendly before the key Champions League clash against Real Madrid. I don't think anyone needs reminding what happened the last time we played Norwich - a 3-2 loss at Carrow Road.

harryasiddall

Man City owner directly leading negotiations deal for La Liga star

Various outlets are reporting Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour is directly negotiating the deal for winger Ferran Torres with the La Liga outfit's owner, Peter Lim.

harryasiddall

Man City to complete transfer of La Liga winger 'in the coming days' - €40 million fee to be offered

Manchester City are set to complete the transfer of Valencia winger Ferran Torres in the coming days, with a total sum of €40 million set to be put forward by the Premier League club in the next round of negotiations, according to Eurosport.

Freddie Pye

Man City have a 'total agreement' with La Liga star - club working to end the deal 'now'

Manchester City have reportedly reached a 'total agreement' with Ferran Torres, with negotiations with Valencia at an 'advanced stage'.

harryasiddall

Alphie Izzett

Sources close to River Plate midfielder confirm Man City’s owners have made ‘an important offer’

Sources close to River Plate midfielder Jorge Carrascal (22) have confirmed to Colombian news outlet El Espectador that the City Football Group have made ‘an important offer’ for the player.

markgough96

Talks between Napoli and Man City are 'gaining momentum' - agent is bringing the parties 'closer together'

Negotiations between Manchester City and Napoli for the defender Kalidou Koulibaly are 'gaining momentum', according to the Italian outlet CalcioNapoli24.

Danny Lardner

Man City considering €35 million plus player deal to sign La Liga star

Manchester City are considering tabling €35 million alongside central defensive midfielder, Yangel Herrera, as part of its pursuit of Valencia winger Ferran Torres, according to Marca as relayed by Sport Witness.

Sam Puddephatt

Kalidou Koulibaly 'really likes' Man City - feeling that difference between clubs 'can be bridged'

Negotiations between Manchester City and Napoli are ongoing despite the apparent rejection of the Premier League side's initial €65 million bid for Kalidou Koulibaly, with the player himself showing a keen interest in the move, according to reports in Italy.

Freddie Pye

Representatives of Man City target drop major hints at transfer on social media

The representatives of Ferran Torres have dropped a major transfer hint on social media on Wednesday evening - a possible hint that was shared by the La Liga winger himself on Instagram.

Freddie Pye

Bayern Munich defender confirmed as a Man City target - but Real Madrid could scupper move

Manchester City are targeting Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, but the player prefers a move to Real Madrid, says James Ducker.

markgough96