Pep Guardiola Set For Landmark Match, Gabriel Jesus One Appearance Away From Double Century - Man City vs RB Leipzig Stat Preview

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City begin their pursuit of a first-ever Champions League trophy, as they host Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.

The opening game of the Champions League group stage for both sides has plenty of excitement and drama in store for both sets of fans, with Manchester City looking to reach consecutive finals while RB Leipzig are hoping to defeat all odds by beating one of City or PSG to the knock-out rounds of the competition.

With plenty at stake on the opening night of Group A in the Champions League, here is a look at the various statistics in play at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

Manchester City

This is Manchester City's 11th Champions League campaign; they have been involved in the group stage every season since 2011/12 and have reached the round of 16 in eight successive campaigns.

Pep Guardiola's side won all four of their games against German opponents in the UEFA Champions League last season - two wins against both Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach.

A 1-1 draw in Mönchengladbach in November 2016 is the only one of Manchester City's last 13 matches against German clubs they have failed to win, stretching back to a 1-0 loss at Bayern in September 2014.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 17 games in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League (W13, D4) - with their last such defeat coming in September 2018 versus Lyon.

Since Pep Guardiola took charge of Manchester City in the summer of 2016, they have only lost three of their 30 games in the group stage of the competition (W20, D7).

Manchester City have won 49 of their 90 UEFA Champions League games so far (D16, L25).

RB Leipzig



This is Leipzig's fourth UEFA Champions League group campaign, all in the last five seasons.

Leipzig have won 12 of their 24 UEFA Champions League fixtures (D3 L9).

RB Leipzig have lost three of their last four fixtures against English opposition in the Champions League, including two defeats to Liverpool in 2020/2021.

RB Leipzig have lost three of their previous four away games in the UEFA Champions League (W1), while failing to score in all three defeats - two of which came versus English opponents (0-5 v Manchester United and 0-2 v Liverpool).

Previous Meetings

This will be the first meeting between Manchester City and RB Leipzig.

Landmarks

Manchester City could become the second fastest team to 50 wins in Champions League history, with Real Madrid the quickest to 50 wins in 88 games, achieved in 2003.

Fernandinho is one goal away from his 25th goal for Manchester City.

Wednesday night's match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig will be Pep Guardiola's 300th match as manager of the club.

Gabriel Jesus can make his 200th appearance for Manchester City, if he starts or appears as a substitute against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.

