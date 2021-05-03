Pep Guardiola to make NINE changes as fresh legs return! - Predicted Team: Manchester City vs PSG (Champions League Semi Final)

After a few games away from home, Manchester City return to the Etihad Stadium looking to finish the job in the Champions League, as they host Paris Saint-Germain in the second-leg of their semi-final on Tuesday night.

Pep Guardiola’s side now have one hand and four fingers on the Premier League title, after their largely effortless victory at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, but every ounce of concentration now turns towards the biggest game of the season yet.

Manchester City are just one victory away from reaching the Champions League final for the first time in their history, and the expectations are higher than ever.

Eight of the players who played last Wednesday in Paris got some well deserved rest at the weekend, and will be raring to go this week with fresh legs and determined minds to take this team level with the very best in Europe.

The Blues produced a glorious turnaround at the Parc des Princes last week and secured a strong away goal advantage courtesy of goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez. Manchester City began the game cautiously, but an inciting talk from the gaffer at half-time inspired a stunning come back away from home, putting them in a strong position heading into this second-leg.

However, the job is not done yet, and Manchester City must show their mettle for another 90 minutes, when they defend their 2-1 lead at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

Here’s how we think Pep Guardiola will set up his side on home soil…

Having secured his 18th Premier League clean sheet at the weekend, Ederson is the first name on the team sheet for the Blues. The Brazilian has been in remarkable form this season and will need to replicate his brilliant first-leg performance to give Manchester City confidence at the back.

In defence, Kyle Walker will be ready with his pistons to take on the pace of Kylian Mbappe, with the right back exceptional in defence this season. Ruben Dias and John Stones will return at the heart of Manchester City’s defence and Pep Guardiola will expect another robust performance from this defensive pairing. They have been immense this season, much like their performance in Paris which kept the PSG front three reasonably quiet. Oleksandr Zinchenko has come of age this season, making a strong claim for the left-back spot with his brilliant performances throughout. He had an instant positive impact on the team’s performance in Paris, giving them some much needed stability when he was brought on in the second-half - we should see him start on Tuesday night

Bernardo Silva was the liveliest player for Manchester City in the first-half, as the rest of the team came to grips with PSG’s dominant display. His silky touches and mind-boggling work rate will be essential during transitions. Rodrigo played at the weekend, but there will be no rest for him anytime soon, as the Spaniard will surely start in defensive midfield. Ilkay Gundogan will return to his typical position on the left side of the midfield three.

Kevin De Bruyne starts at the heart of City’s false nine system, which has been Pep Guardiola’s preferred style of play this season. The Belgian got Manchester City level last week with a freak goal in Paris. He has a perfect record of scoring in every game he has played against this opponent, and the Citizens will look towards him for another brilliant performance.

Phil Foden will be eager to get on the score sheet having blanked in Paris. The youngster has been massive for Manchester City in the knock-out stages and will raring to make an impact again. Riyad Mahrez starts on the right. A brilliant free-kick from the Algerian gave Manchester City the lead in the first-leg and the left-footed superstar will be licking his lips with the prospect of creating havoc for the PSG defence once again.

Substitutes: Zack Steffen, James Trafford, Scott Carson, Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Benjamin Mendy, Fernandinho, Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero.

