Pep Guardiola's 80% Win Rate, Kevin De Bruyne Closing in on UCL Landmark - Man City vs Club Brugge Stat Preview (Champions League)

Manchester City will look to return to winning ways, this time in the Champions League, after crashing out of the Carabao Cup last week before falling to defeat in the Premier League against Crystal Palace.

Pep Guardiola's side most recently fell to a 0-2 defeat to Patrick Vieira's impressive Crystal Palace side at the weekend, leaving them five points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea at the top of the table.

However, Wednesday night presents the reigning English top-flight champions with a very different challenge, as they look to further strengthen their grip on a Champions League knock-out stage place once again.

Standing in their way are Belgian outfit Club Brugge, whom Pep Guardiola and his side brushed past in the reverse fixture in Belgium courtesy of a 5-1 scoreline and goals from Riyad Mahrez, Cole Palmer, Kyle Walker, and Joao Cancelo.

Ahead of the midweek European clash at the Etihad Stadium, here is a statistical preview ahead of the game providing you with all the crucial numbers and landmarks to look out for!

Manchester City

City have won six of their seven games against Belgian opponents in European competition (L1).

Manchester City have scored 21 goals across their previous seven games against Belgian opponents, at an average of three per game.

Manchester City have won 80% of their home games in the UEFA Champions League since Pep Guardiola took charge of the club (20/25 - D2, L3).

Among the 20 home games managed in the UEFA Champions League by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, this is the highest win percentage by a coach with a single club in the competition.

Phil Foden has six assists in the Champions League. The only player with more assists before turning 22 for England clubs is Cesc Fabregas (10 for Arsenal between 2006 and 2009).

Jack Grealish has created more chances following carries (moving five or more metres with the ball) than any other player in the Champions League this season.

Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in 24 goals in 27 home games for City in the Champions League, scoring 15 goals with nine assists. Only Sergio Aguero (27) has more combined goals and assists for the club in home games in the competition.

Club Brugge

Brugge are looking for their first victory against English opponents in European competition since February 1995 (1-0 vs Chelsea in the Cup Winners' Cup), having failed to win any of their last 13 attempts (D3, L10).

Club Brugge have never won away from home against an English side in European competition, while this will be their 14th attempt at doing so.

No team has completed a sequence of 10+ passes on fewer occasions than Club Bruges (six) in the Champions League this season. Meanwhile, since the start of last season, Manchester City have made more than any other team (361).

Previous Meetings

Manchester City's 5-1 win vs Club Brugge in the last meeting between the two sides was the joint-most goals a team has scored away to the Belgian side in the UEFA Champions League, along with PSG's 5-0 win there in October 2019.

Landmarks

Kevin De Bruyne is closing in on his 50th Champions League appearance for Manchester City, with the Belgian having the chance of making his 48th against Club Brugge.

Riyad Mahrez is four goals away from his 50th in a Manchester City shirt.

Fernandinho is one goal away from his 25th in a Manchester City shirt.

Raheem Sterling is four goals away from his 25th in the Champions League for Manchester City.

You can follow our stat partner on Twitter here: @StatCity

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra