'Pep is the best coach in the world' - Bayern Munich star reveals why he ranks the Man City manager as the greatest

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has labelled Man City manager Pep Guardiola as 'the best coach in the world', after speaking to SocratesMagazine as relayed via Goal.

The Holland international spent three years in Bavaria with Guardiola from 2013-2016, during which period the duo won seven trophies together.

Throughout his illustrious career, Robben has been managed by some all-time greats, including Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti.

However, it is Guardiola who left the strongest impression on the Dutchman, due to Pep's distinctive style of play.

"I love football and, above all, offensive football - Pep is a master at it. He focused on attack and total ball control. Of course, I particularly liked that. We were on the same wavelength", said Robben.

"He made sure that I became more complete. For me, Pep is the best coach in the world. The three years with him in Munich were extremely instructive".

Robben's comments will come as little surprise to City's fans, who have been able to witness first-hand Guardiola's influence on the football field and his ability to improve players.

