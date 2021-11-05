Pep's Poor Record Against Solskjaer and An Impressive Defensive Stat - Man United vs Man City Stat Preview (Premier League)

Following on from a resounding midweek victory in the Champions League, City face fierce local rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon - and we take a look at the interesting and notable statistics ahead of the game.

Manchester City will face off against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in the weekend's early kick-off, and with the Blues having dropped three points at home to Crystal Palace last time out in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola will be keen to emerge victorious.

United currently occupy 5th place in the Premier League and as the Red Devils are eight points behind league-leaders Chelsea, the under-pressure Old Trafford boss Solskjaer will be eager to defeat the reigning champions on home soil.

Ahead of Saturday’s Manchester Derby, City Xtra takes a look at some interesting and notable statistics.

Manchester United

No Premier League side has played more accurate through balls than Manchester United this season – 18.

Bruno Fernandes has registered a league-high 37 ‘Key Passes’ this season – 11 more than the next-best Jack Grealish (26).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have conceded 23 ‘Big Chances’ this season, fewer than only Watford (24), Norwich (27) and Newcastle United (30)

Only Manchester City (1669) and Chelsea (1268) have bettered United’s 1242 successful final third passes this term.

This season, Manchester United have conceded an average of 4.3 shots on target per game - a stat bettered by 8 Premier League teams.

Everton (12) and Crystal Palace (14) are the only sides that have conceded more shots from set-pieces this season than United - 11.

Manchester City

Manchester City have conceded 45 shots in the box this season, 19 fewer than the next-best Brentford (64).

Only Liverpool (73) have registered more shots on target than the Sky Blues this term – 57.

Pep Guardiola’s side are averaging the highest passing accuracy across the division this season – 88%.

Despite missing the club’s first four Premier League matches of the campaign, Phil Foden has registered the most shots on target amongst City players this term – 9.

Raheem Sterling has faced Manchester United on 23 occasions throughout his career, but is yet to score a single goal against the Red Devils.

Joao Cancelo has registered a league-leading 213 accurate passes in the final third in the Premier League this season.

Previous Meetings

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has bested Pep Guardiola in 4 of their 8 meetings in the Manchester derby.

The Sky Blues have won just 29.7% of their 185 encounters with Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola’s only Premier League victory Solskjaer’s United side came in April of 2019 and has since failed to best the Norwegian in their following four Premier League meetings.

Under Pep Guardiola, City have averaged just 1.21 goals per game against Manchester United.

Landmarks

Fernandinho is one goal from 25 career goals for Manchester City.

Raheem Sterling will make his 10th appearance at Old Trafford as a City player should he feature in Saturday’s match.

