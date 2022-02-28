Peterborough United vs Man City (FA Cup Fifth Round): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Pep Guardiola's men travel to Cambridgeshire on Tuesday evening, as they take on Peterborough United in the fifth round of the FA Cup, and here's how you can watch the fixture from around the globe.

City secured a 1-0 victory against Frank Lampard's Everton at the weekend to snatch all three points on offer at Goodison Park. Phil Foden capitalised on Michael Keane's mistake in front of goal to put the Cityzens ahead in a frustrating fixture that seemed to be heading towards a stalemate.

The Premier League champions now turn their attention towards domestic cup action, as they take on Peterborough at London Road in round five of the FA Cup.

Manchester City advanced into the fifth round after a convincing 4-1 victory against Marco Silva's Fulham, courtesy of goals from Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones and a Riyad Mahrez brace after initially conceding an early goal.

Meanwhile, Peterborough have been going through troubling times, with a change in leadership at the East England based club. Former manager Darren Ferguson left his position after going 72 days without a victory and was replaced by Grant McCann.

The Posh are currently in the deepest of trenches in the Championship, with just 21 points after 33 games. They have failed to win a game in their last six and face a herculean task as they go up against Pep Guardiola's league-leading Manchester City.

Here is how you can watch Manchester City’s game against Peterborough live!

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

19:15 UK



United Arab Emirates

23:15 UAE

United States of America

Eastern time: 14:15 EST

Pacific time: 11:15 PST

The City Xtra YouTube Channel

What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.

How to Watch

In the United Kingdom, Tuesday’s match will be broadcast live exclusively on ITV 1 UK and the ITV Hub.

Highlights of the game will be available on City’s official website and app from midday on Wednesday, and a full match replay will be available on CITY+ after midnight.

For those who wish to follow the game via audio channels, BBC Radio Manchester will provide live coverage of the game as well.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN Sports English will provide full coverage of the game in the United Arab Emirates.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

City's official We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra



