Phil Foden and Ederson Return to Starting XI, Bernardo Silva Leads the Line - Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Chelsea (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel are set to lock horns once again, this time at the Etihad Stadium this weekend in what is guaranteed to be a cracker of a contest at the top of the Premier League.

It is the battle between first and second in the Premier League table on Saturday afternoon, as reigning champions and league leaders Manchester City go toe-to-toe against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won 11 Premier League games on the trot, and after their professional 4-1 victory against Swindon Town in the FA Cup Third Round, spirits will have remained high within the Sky Blues camp.

On the contrary, Thomas Tuchel’s men have managed to win only one out of their last five matches, with the points being shared in the remaining four fixtures.

As the hosts aim to extend their ten-point lead at the top of the league table while the visitors look set to leave it all out on the pitch to stay in the title race, an enticing encounter awaits.

Here’s how we expect Pep Guardiola’s side to line-up at the Etihad Stadium:

Predicted XI

After his exclusion from the matchday squad against Swindon Town in the FA Cup, Ederson is expected to return between the sticks once again, as is usually the case for Premier League action.

Kyle Walker is likely to keep his place in the starting XI with a titanic shift at right-back expected from one of Manchester City’s stand-out big-game players.

Flashbacks of Ruben Dias’ heroic block of Mateo Kovacic’s shot instantly spring to mind from the previous clash, as the Portuguese international is guaranteed to start yet again.

After being rested against Swindon, Aymeric Laporte is expected to return to the side, with his partnership alongside Dias being Pep Guardiola’s go-to pairing at the back this season.

Full-back extraordinaire Joao Cancelo is set to start at left-back against Chelsea, after his terrific display in the FA Cup against the League Two outfit, and his terrific displays across the board this season.

In the reverse fixture, Rodri arguably played his best game in a Manchester City shirt since his arrival in the summer of 2019. There will certainly be no surprises seeing one of the first names on Manchester City’s team sheet start proceedings once again.

After watching on from the bench against Arsenal, Ilkay Gundogan could make his 145th appearance in the Premier League against the West Londoners.

A reunion with Chelsea looks destined for Kevin De Bruyne once more on Saturday afternoon, as the Belgian tends to ensure his previous employers regret their decision of letting him go in 2014.

The matchwinner at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season, Gabriel Jesus, is set to occupy the right-wing role this weekend in an attempt to repeat his heroics - which would certainly be a sight for sore eyes within the Chelsea camp.

Bernardo Silva looks likely to return to his false nine role from the game against Swindon, as he will look to recreate his stunning display against Thomas Tuchel’s side in September once again.

Phil Foden is expected to be deployed as the left-winger in his 138th appearance across all competitions for his boyhood club, as the England international is set to make his return after missing the FA Cup encounter.

Starting XI: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden.

Substitutes: Zack Steffen, Scott Carson, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer.

