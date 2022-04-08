Phil Foden AND Jack Grealish Both to Return to Starting XI, Nathan Ake to Continue – Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Liverpool (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola goes up against Jurgen Klopp for the first of two battles with the Reds this month, reigniting the rivalry between Manchester City and Liverpool this Sunday afternoon at the Etihad Stadium.

You would be hard pressed to find a recent rivalry with more quality than that of Manchester City and Liverpool’s. The two clubs have matched each other blow for blow in the past few seasons, each raising the quality year upon year.

This closeness in terms of both ambition and talent was on show back in October at Anfield, where the two teams shared the honours after a thrilling and competitive 2-2 draw in which Manchester City came from behind on two occasions.

The two powerhouses face off against each other again on Sunday afternoon, this time at Manchester City’s stomping ground, in a crucial Premier League game that will undoubtedly have a direct impact on the title race.

City head into the game topping the Premier League table by a solitary point over Liverpool, who sit in second place, hoping to close the gap and claim top spot for themselves for the remaining seven league games to follow.

Here is how City Xtra expects Manchester City to line-up against Liverpool on Sunday.

Predicted XI

It is fairly safe to say that Ederson will maintain his place between the sticks for this crunch game, especially since he wasn’t called into action often against a very defensive Atletico Madrid side midweek in Manchester City’s last game.

One of the most assured places in this line-up is that of Kyle Walker, who was absent on Tuesday night while serving the final match of his three-game suspension. His pace will be welcomed back to deal with Liverpool’s lightning-quick counter-attacks.

With the continued absence of the titular Ruben Dias, one can only expect that Pep Guardiola will retain the services of John Stones against Liverpool, who rarely lets the team down on such big occasions. His close relationship with fellow countryman Walker on the right of defence is not to be understated either in a match of this calibre.

While many would see this place reserved for Aymeric Laporte, it is hard to see the Spaniard claiming the spot from Nathan Ake, who has been in imperious form in Dias’ absence. Great performances in Manchester City’s last two fixtures against Atletico Madrid and Burnley will give Pep Guardiola a grounded reason for starting the Dutchman at the weekend.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Joao Cancelo is expected to return to his much-preferred role of left-back on Sunday, having covered the right flank for City against Atletico in midweek due to Walker’s untimely suspension. Matches don’t get bigger than these for the club and for that reason it is very possible that Pep Guardiola could side with Fernandinho rather than Rodri in the middle of the park. The Brazilian’s leadership skills as well as his rough and tough approach could be the key to success against Liverpool. You can’t fight a title race without your leader and the aspect of mentality may play into this tough selection for the Manchester City boss. Rodri is however expected to play again against his former club next Wednesday, so it could make sense for Pep Guardiola to rest the Spaniard this weekend. IMAGO / PA Images Kevin De Bruyne has to retain his place after scoring the matchwinner against Atletico Madrid, and winning UEFA's Man of the Match in the process. The Belgian’s mere presence in the Manchester City team adds an extra element to the overall play and build-up. Such an impact won’t be excluded from arguably their biggest game of the season to date. This final midfield place could easily be occupied by German stalwart Ilkay Gundogan, but given his tiresome display on Wednesday night, we can expect the midfielder to be rested on Sunday in place of Bernardo Silva. The latter had the Liverpool team on skates for most of the reverse clash at Anfield last October, and it is safe to say that Pep Guardiola will deploy the Portuguese talent again this time round. Few have performed better than Riyad Mahrez this campaign for Manchester City, often proving the difference from right-wing. The club’s top goal scorer this season will be looking to add to his tally in this potentially title-deciding clash at the Etihad. Again, a start could be afforded to Gabriel Jesus - who performs well in the right-wing role - but given the profile of the match, the Algerian star has to start. After his superb assist against Atletico Madrid to win the tough game, it is surely a shoo-in that Phil Foden will start this one. As with Pep Guardiola’s selections, it is hard to ever suggest where his attacking players will start, but it is probably likely that the young England star will start in the false-nine role that he has played numerous times this season in City’s absence of a striker. IMAGO / Sportimage Pep Guardiola has many options for left-wing but given the recent consecutive starts for Raheem Sterling, it is likely that this place will be reserved for the club’s record signing Jack Grealish instead come Sunday. The Englishman came off the bench to frustrate Atletico Madrid in the small amount of minutes he was afforded and will be up for the on-pitch fiery battles against Liverpool.

Starting XI: Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo; Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish.

Substitutes: Zack Steffen, Scott Carson, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Luke Mbete, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling.

