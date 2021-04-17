Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez dropped, Zack Steffen in goal! - Manchester City vs Chelsea (Team News)

Manchester City have travel to Etihad South, otherwise known as Wembley, to take on Chelsea in the FA Cup Semi-Final. With the chance of a historic quadruple still on offer, the Blues would take a seismic step towards it with a win today.

Here's how Pep Guardiola's lined his side up for this one...

In goal, the usual cup duties fall on Zack Steffen, in what is most likely the biggest game of his Manchester City career to date. After an unlikely spell on the bench in midweek, Joao Cancelo returns to the side at right-back, with Benjamin Mendy coming in at left-back. Only one change in the centre-back pairing, with Aymeric Laporte coming in to partner Ruben Dias.

Pep Guardiola didn't want to risk the suspension of his captain in the Champions League in midweek, but Fernandinho is back in the side today, alongside his positional counterpart Rodri. In front of him is Kevin De Bruyne, who Chelsea fans will know all too well.

Ferran Torres comes into the side on the right, with Raheem Sterling replacing Riyad Mahrez on the left. That leaves the striker position open to the only option fit - Gabriel Jesus.

