Phil Foden, Fernandinho, Raheem Sterling ALL Closing In On Major Landmarks - Real Madrid vs Manchester City Stat Preview (Champions League Semi-Final Second-Leg)

An incredible Champions League semi-final second-leg awaits, as Manchester City and Real Madrid are set to battle it out for the second time at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday night.

After regaining top spot in the Premier League with a 4-0 win against Leeds United on the weekend, Manchester City enter the semi-final of their Champions League second leg tie against Real Madrid in style.

While having a one-goal lead to their name edges Pep Guardiola’s side as the favourites at the Santiago Bernabéu after their 4-3 victory in the first leg, they will tread lightly as Los Blancos are renowned as the comeback kings in Europe.

Considering Carlo Ancelotti’s men were crowned La Liga champions last Saturday with a 4-0 thumping of Espanyol themselves, City will have to be a wary of a side that are now fully focused on booking their place in the Champions League final.

As both sides prepare to go head-to-head in what is guaranteed to be a cracking clash with Liverpool awaiting in the Paris final, here are some of the fascinating statistics to keep an eye out for from the upcoming clash.

Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti has become the only manager to win all the top-five leagues after emerging triumphant in La Liga as Real Madrid boss.

IMAGO / Alterphoto Karim Benzema ranks in the top 3% of forwards for non-penalty goals in the top five leagues in Europe over the last 365 days. IMAGO / Pressinphoto No winger has more goal contributions than Vinicius Jr. in La Liga this season (14 goals, 11 assists). IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Thibaut Courtois has played the most minutes for Los Blancos in all competitions this term (3,060).

Toni Kroos ranks in the top 1% of progressive passes per 90 amongst all midfielders in the top five leagues in Europe over the last 365 days (7.96).

Manchester City

Manchester City have kept a clean sheet in their last five away games in the Premier League - their longest run to date.

Gabriel Jesus has scored or assisted in 58% of his starts in the Premier League - the fourth highest rate out of any player in the competition’s history.

IMAGO / Sportimage Raheem Sterling has the most number of successful dribbles per 90 for Manchester City in the Premier League this campaign (1.8). IMAGO / PA Images Phil Foden has created the third highest chances in Manchester City’s last 13 league matches (14). IMAGO / News Images

No team has scored more goals via set pieces than Pep Guardiola’s side in the league this term (18).

No Brazilian has made more appearances in the Premier League than Fernandinho (260).

Previous Meetings

Both sides have met seven times in total, with Manchester City winning on three occasions, Real Madrid winning twice, and two games ending in draws.

Pep Guardiola has won all three of his meetings against the Spanish side during his time as Manchester City boss.

The last time these two sides face each other was in the first-leg of the Champions League semi-final last Tuesday, as the Premier League champions triumphed 4-3.

Potential Landmarks

Phil Foden just one goal away from becoming the highest scoring Englishman aged 21 or younger in the Champions League (currently on nine goals).

IMAGO / PA Images Fernandinho could reach 75 Champions League appearances for Manchester City against Real Madrid, should he feature on Wednesday night. IMAGO / PA Images Raheem Sterling is just one goal shy of scoring his 25th Champions League goal for Manchester City. IMAGO / PA Images

Ilkay Gundogan's next appearance will be his 250th in a Manchester City shirt.

Ederson is set to make his 50th Manchester City appearance in the Champions League, against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

Bernardo Silva is just two goals away from 50 for Manchester City.

Ilkay Gundogan is just three goals away from 50 for Manchester City.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube