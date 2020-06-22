City Xtra
Phil Foden starts! - Manchester City vs Burnley (Team News)

harryasiddall

With Manchester City making a winning return to Premier League football on Wednesday, attentions now turn to Sean Dyche's Burnley, who make the short trip to the Etihad tonight. Last time the sides met, City put in one of their most impressive away performances - with Rodri's screamer the highlight in a 4-0 win.

Here's how Pep Guardiola has lined us up for this one...

------

After a massively impressive performance with his feet last Wednesday, Ederson remains in goal. Guardiola has named a completely new back four that helped keep a clean sheet last time out - starting with Joao Cancelo at right-back. Oleksandr Zinchenko replaces Benjamin Mendy at left-back, with Nicolas Otamendi partnering Fernandinho at centre-back.




Rodri replaces Ilkay Gundogan at the base of a three man midfield - and whilst captain David Silva keeps his place in the side, Phil Foden replaces Kevin De Bruyne in attacking midfield.

Riyad Mahrez is only the third man to keep his place in the side, with Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus being replaced by Sergio Agüero and Bernardo Silva. 

On the bench we have: Scott Carson, Benjamin Mendy, Aymeric Laporte, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sané, Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus. 

-----

