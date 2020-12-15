Phil Foden starts! - Manchester City vs West Brom (Team News)

The Christmas schedule is upon us! Manchester City welcome West Brom to the Etihad Stadium in this evenings Premier League action. The Baggies recently won promotion back to England's top flight and will be hoping to pick themselves out of the relagation zone sometime soon.

Here's how Pep Guardiola's lined up this evening...

In goal, Ederson keeps his place after six consecutive clean sheets. At right-back, Kyle Walker is replaced by Joao Cancelo, with Benjamin Mendy taking up the spot at left-back. Rounding off the defence is the centre-back pairing of Nathan Aké and Ruben Dias.

In midfield, the double pivot or Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan returns. And just ahead of them, captain Kevin De Bruyne will be looking to add to his already impressive stats this season.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Up front, Raheem Sterling keeps his place in the side - operating from the right wing this time. Phil Foden replaces Riyad Mahrez on the left wing, with Gabriel Jesus up top.

