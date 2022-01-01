Player Ratings: Arsenal 1 - 2 Manchester City (Premier League)

A late Rodri winner steals the headlines as Manchester City remained unscathed at the top of the table against an excellent Arsenal side at the Emirates Stadium.

After a first half of domination that was defined by Bukayo Saka’s deserved opener, Manchester City dug in to extend their winning run to 11 games in a row.

An ice-cold Riyad Mahrez penalty and a late winner from Rodri were enough to beat a Gunners side that were forced to play with 10 men on the pitch after Gabriel was sent off after a naïve challenge on Gabriel Jesus.

Here are the player ratings from a dramatic win for Pep Guardiola’s side at the Emirates:

Ederson - 6/10

The Brazilian could do nothing to stop Bukayo Saka’s opener and all in all, distributed the ball well and did the simple things well.

Joao Cancelo - 4/10

It’s harsh to judge this Cancelo display after the horrific incident he underwent on Thursday. And fair play to him for even being involved in the first place.

However, Gabriel Martinelli’s direct running and dribbling caused the Portuguese international major issues, as he was either caught flat-footed or way up the pitch on several occasions in the first 45.

Ruben Dias - 6.5/10

With the Gunners’ press being relentless in the first half, Ruben Dias’ dilly-dallying in possession invited pressure from the opposition at times.

Apart from that, he was defensively solid and rose up to every challenge he faced -especially in the air.

Aymeric Laporte - 5.5/10

The Frenchman should be grateful to Nathan Aké because the miscommunication between him and Ederson was akin to Joe Hart and Matija Nastasic in the 2012/13 season for anyone that felt a sense of déjà vu.

Laporte nearly put City in trouble again with a casual back pass that needed the Brazilian ‘keeper to step in and save his blushes. Not as crisp on the ball as per usual and simply not his best outing this season.

Nathan Ake - 3.5/10

Unlike Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake had no particular reason to have a game as poor as he did. Bukayo Saka had his number on the night and for Arsenal's goal, he was caught ball-watching and drawn to Alexandre Lacazette.

While he deserves credit for his John Stones-esque match-winning goal-line clearance, the Dutchman’s 1v1 defending and distribution at times was a massive letdown.

Rodri - 7.5/10

Let’s get the negative out of the way - Rodri was rather lackadaisical in tracking back for the opener, which may have been a reason why Arsenal had an extra man in the box for the strike.

However, the Spaniard improved significantly, back to his imperious best - winning challenges in the middle of the park, getting out of tight spaces with aplomb and sticking a leg for a tactical foul when needed.

That winner begs the question of why Manchester City need a striker, while the celebration belongs in the Louvre.

Bernardo Silva - 7/10

The Portuguese international twisted Granit Xhaka in and out to win a deserved penalty, which was yet another instance of the magisterial midfielder producing something out of nothing.

In possession, he was perhaps City’s most secure player on the pitch, winning fouls to slow down the tempo of a rapid contest and getting stuck in when needed.

Kevin De Bruyne - 6/10

Operating as a left-sided attacking midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne was responsible for creating Manchester City’s standout moments in the first half. However, it was the Belgian who conceded possession that kickstarted Arsenal’s build-up for the opener.

Quieter in the second 45, but it was his clipped ball that led to Rodri’s eventual winner.

Riyad Mahrez - 6.5/10

The rating may be considered harsh on Riyad Mahrez, but besides his penalty and a couple of sublime touches, this wasn’t the Algerian at his virtuosic self.

But the silky winger stepped up when needed and slotted the ball in from 12 yards, despite a raucous Emirates Stadium praying for him to fail from the spot.

Gabriel Jesus - 5/10

Virtually anonymous in the first 45 and a reminder of just why Manchester City need a traditional number nine to hold the ball up, slow the tempo of the contest, and be wily in matches where they are on the back foot.

Substituted early after a disappointing afternoon.

Raheem Sterling - 5.5/10

Couldn’t get the better of Tomiyasu all evening and looked like he was dribbling into no man’s land at several points.

Substitutions:

Ilkay Gundogan - N/A

No time to mark.

