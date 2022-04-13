Player Ratings: Atletico Madrid 0-0 Manchester City (UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Second-Leg)

A stalemate in Madrid descended into chaos as Manchester City held onto their narrow first-leg lead to reach the next round.

Atletico Madrid were heavily criticised for their defensive approach in Manchester, where they went down 1-0 to a Kevin de Bruyne goal whilst barely testing Ederson and his back four.

It was a different story tonight, with the Spanish side growing increasingly aggressive in their attacks as the time to save their European campaign ticked away.

But they couldn't find a way through the City defence, who secured a clean sheet that saw them progress to the semi-finals for the second season in a row.

The English side deserve the plaudits for keeping the crucial clean sheet when it mattered, but the post-match talk will undoubtedly focus on the antics of the Atletico players.

Atletico defender Felipe received his marching orders in the final moments for a second yellow, which he was frankly fortunate not to have been shown far earlier in the game. The scuffle that preceded his sending-off will likely be analysed by UEFA officials over the coming days.

Pep Guardiola's side will now face Real Madrid in the final four, with a final against either Liverpool or Villarreal looming.

Here's how we rated the players...

Ederson - 7

Though Atletico were much more positive than in the first leg, our Brazilian shot-stopper still didn't have many saves to make and most of his contribution came on the ball- until the final stages, where he kept us ahead as Atletico threw everything at the visitors. Brilliant at the end.

Kyle Walker - 6.5

Continues to make counter-attacking against City almost unfairly difficult with his obscene recovery pace. Stayed on for a while after a nasty-looking injury, which was commendable but I'm not sure it was wise.

John Stones - 6.5

Copped some criticism from social media but I didn't agree - I thought he played well. Joao Felix, for all his energetic running, didn't actually get much change out of Stones. A great late block from John was arguably one of the highlights of the match.

Aymeric Laporte - 6

Both Stones and Laporte did well to come out of one of the biggest games of the season relatively unscathed without the best defender in the squad. The Spaniard dealt with everything Atletico threw at him for most of the game.

Joao Cancelo - 6

A mixed bag; still clearly better on the ball than almost any other full-back around but capable of spitting out more than a few concerning moments, as was the case again here. Conceded a dangerous late free-kick that thankfully came to nothing.

Rodri - 6

Held things together pretty well given how isolated he often looked in the centre of the park.

There will undoubtedly be consequences for the scuffle at the end involving Felipe, Stefan Savic, Rodri, and plenty of other players but to be honest, I don't mind having a man in our midfield who will react with aggression to seeing one of his teammates wiped out so dangerously.

Bernardo Silva - 6

Played his usual role in big games - which is to say, the focus was very much on defensive contribution and keeping the ball moving rather than looking to make anything happen. We may need him to step up again if De Bruyne's injury is serious.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6

Hit the post in the first half when it looked for all the world as though City would find a way to bundle it in.

Kevin de Bruyne - 6.5

Usually at the centre of City attacks until he was subbed off prematurely with some sort of injury. Hopefully, it's nothing serious- we need him for the business end of the season.

Phil Foden - 6

Quiet. Spent most of the game with a cut on his head for a foul that went unpunished, so it's perhaps understandable, but he still wasn't at his best.

Riyad Mahrez - 6

Played one gorgeous pass in the build-up to Gundogan's big chance, but was wasteful by his standards after that.

Substitutes:

Raheem Sterling - 6

Made a late chance for Gundogan that could have wrapped the game up, but didn't get much else to do in his substitute appearance since City were mostly defending by that point.

Nathan Aké - 6.5

Thank God he came on when he did - he made a couple of great clearances that, for all Cancelo's qualities, the Portuguese international probably wouldn't have.

Fernandinho - 6

Reminded us, the day after announcing that he's leaving the club this summer, why we're going to miss him so much.

