Player Ratings: Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Manchester City (Champions League Quarter-Final)

Manchester City have reached the Champions League Semi-Final for just the second time in the club's history after beating Borussia Dortmund 4-2 on aggregate on Wednesday night.

Pep Guardiola’s side turned it around on the night, coming from 1-0 down to book their semi-final spot.

After Jude Bellingham's opener in the first half, Riyad Mahrez put away a penalty under enormous pressure to level the score. Then a big moment from Phil Foden gave City the lead and a comfortable cushion with 15 minutes to play.

Manchester City will now face Paris Saint Germain in the semi-final of the Champions League as they reach the last four of the competition for the first time under Pep Guardiola.

Here's how we rated the players...

Ederson – 7

There was very little he could do about Jude Bellingham’s strike but still managed to get something on it. Had almost nothing to do throughout the game. A comfortable evening for the Brazilian barring the goal.

Kyle Walker – 8.5

Was robust in defence and sniffed out any danger around him. Did not commit mistakes and gave 100% until the very end. Overall a pretty solid performance for the right-back.

John Stones – 7.5

Barring one lapse in concentration while dealing with Erling Haaland which ultimately led to the Dortmund goal, he handled the opposition attacks swiftly. Carried the ball quite well into the opposition’s half.

Ruben Dias – 9

No nonsense performance at the back from the Portuguese wall. Made sure he neutralised any danger that came his way and led the backline brilliantly in a crucial quarter-final tie - just the voice we needed at the back.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 8

Did well moving forward and repaid Pep’s trust in the defence for starting him ahead of Joao Cancelo on such an important occasion.

Kevin De Bruyne – 10

Phenomenal effort from tonight's captain. Led the team from the front with a brilliant work rate and rattled the post twice in his constant attempts to get City back from a goal down. Always looked dangerously close to scoring. Great night for the man with a fresh contract.

Rodri – 8

Kept the ball moving well between the two sides and did well to stop any chance of a counter attack. Created half a chance in a corner situation and did well in winning a free kick deep into the opposition half.

Ilkay Gundogan – 8

Did well to control the midfield beside Rodri as he sat a bit deeper than he usually does. Showed amazing work rate throughout.

Riyad Mahrez – 9.5

Showed massive character as he put away the penalty to bed put City firmly back in the driving seat. Finally compensated for that penalty miss at Anfield.

Bernardo Silva – 8

Was quiet in the first half but put an amazing shift in the second half. Ran his legs off all over the pitch. Good linkup play and helped out defensively too.

Phil Foden – 9.5 (MOTM)

He’s become a big game player. In-cre-di-ble strike from a distance to put City ahead on the night and all but confirm their place in the semi-finals. A dream night for the lad from Stockport.

Substitutes:

Raheem Sterling – N/A

No real time to mark.

