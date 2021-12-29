Player Ratings: Brentford 0-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City extended their lead to eight points at the top of the Premier League table, after a crucial 1-0 away win against Thomas Frank’s tricky Brentford side.

It's now 10 Premier League wins in a row for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, after a 16th minute Phil Foden strike was enough to secure the points against a well-drilled Brentford side away from home.

While the visitors were extremely shaky in the initial spells of the game, with Ederson saving their blushes on multiple occasions, their quality came through on the night after a delicious Kevin De Bruyne cross was met by Foden.

It wasn’t pretty, and it didn’t have to be, as this was the stuff of champions from the Blues.

Here are the player ratings from a closely fought battle in West London:

Ederson - 7/10

The Brazilian rose to Brentford’s blitz within the first 15 minutes by making three crucial saves - namely a terrific reflex save that could have potentially led to a comical own goal. Commanding in the box as per usual and key in kickstarting his side’s transitions with aplomb.

João Cancelo - 5.5/10

For once, Cancelo did not look like he was walking on water and was very much a mere mortal tonight.

Uncharacteristically sloppy on the ball, conceding possession more times than he’d like, and uninvolved in any of City’s forays forward - this was a night to forget for the mesmeric full-back.

Ruben Dias - 5.5/10

Ruben Dias should consider himself fortunate that the first 15 minutes failed to ultimately define the result.

The lionhearted centre-back was clumsy in possession, constantly setting the tone for Brentford’s counter-attacks, and if it wasn’t for Ederson, there may have been no way back for the Sky Blues.

Improved as the game wore on, but that’s also partly due to how untested he was.

Aymeric Laporte - 6/10

Unlucky not to get on the scoresheet after yet another bullet header, as VAR played spoilsport, but Laporte was certainly better than his partner. The Spaniard cut a zen-like figure on the ball and rose to the challenge when the Bees tried to sting City.

Nathan Ake - 7/10

Monstrous in the air, mopping up everything that came his way and tucking into midfield smoothly; Nathan Ake looked like a natural defensive left-back. A solid display from a solid footballer who was surprisingly the best out of the back four.

Fernandinho - 8/10

After a showing against Leicester City that made Fernandinho look his age, the City skipper was back to his ageless best.

On a day where his teammates looked like they had skates on with how clumsy their passing was at times, the seasoned veteran was Rolls-Royce. Defensively, he didn’t put a foot wrong and appeased all the worries about Rodri’s absence with the utmost class.

Bernardo Silva - 6/10

While Bernardo Silva was certainly involved in every phase of play, which ensures that he never really is anonymous, this was quite a forgettable display by a footballer who has spoilt us by making genius a habit of his.

Kevin De Bruyne - 7.5/10

That assist was vintage Kevin De Bruyne. The real new normal for the Manchester City faithful has been the Belgian making the impossible possible since his arrival in 2015 and this was just that.

While he wasn’t flawless, it’s his ability to make something out of nothing - be it his cross to Foden that was almost headed in, his shot from outside the box that hit the post, or his disallowed assist that makes De Bruyne sublime even on days where he isn’t as godly at all times.

Slowly but surely, the best midfielder on the planet is returning to his unplayable best.

Gabriel Jesus - 5/10

While his impeccable skill and shot right at the end was one for the highlight reels, Gabriel Jesus’ decision-making was woeful on the night.

Dilly-dallying on the ball, delaying a series of obvious passes, and conceding possession, this was a night to forget for the Brazilian.

Jack Grealish - 5/10

Deployed as a false nine in the first 45, you’d be forgiven for thinking Jack Grealish was on the bench. While he did marginally improve in the second-half, winning fouls and running down the clock on a tough away day, this was an anonymous display.

Phil Foden - 8.5/10

What Phil Foden has in common with the very best is that he knows exactly when to turn supernova and when to keep things simple.

His ice-cold finish was a combination of both traits: the ability to dart in behind, hold his run, and open his body to slot it past the ‘keeper - the stuff Manchester City are looking for in a striker next summer.

Shifting from left-wing to a false nine role, the Englishman’s ability to draw fouls by beating a series of defenders and dictate the tempo of the game exactly how he wants is truly second to none.

The maturity in Foden’s game is frightening at 21 years of age, because he really looks like he’s running on auto-pilot for the best team in the most gruelling league on the globe.

