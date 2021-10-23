Player Ratings: Brighton 1-4 Man City (Premier League)

Manchester City survived a second-half scare in Brighton after a flurry of early goals saw them hang on for all three points at the Amex Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Premier League champions made it two on the spin following their recent 2-0 win against Burnley at the Etihad Stadium, as Phil Foden bagged an unconventional brace after Ilkay Gundogan's opener to breeze into a comfortable three-nil lead.

However, it was a game of two halves for City, and after the break they were dominated by the Seagulls.

Despite Ederson conceding a penalty to let Brighton back into the game, Guardiola's men managed to earn all three points after finally regaining some composure in the final few minutes.

Riyad Mahrez wrapped up the scoring in the last minutes thanks to Foden's clever pass

Here's how City Xtra rated the players from the win in the south-

READ MORE: Ferran Torres provides fans with encouraging fitness update

READ MORE: Leaked details of 2022/2023 Man City home kit

Ederson - 6

Made far more saves than he's usually asked to, including some very good stops. However, a needless foul in the box undid all that hard work and he can only blame himself for losing the clean sheet. Booked for time-wasting. Would have been a 7 if not for the rash penalty.

Kyle Walker - 6

Solid both up and down the right flank, despite being tested in defence.

Ruben Dias - 8

Another imperious game from the Portuguese, who nearly managed to guide the team to a clean sheet despite a second half where City were under an unfathomable amount of pressure.

Aymeric Laporte - 7

Slightly fortunate to get away with an under-hit back pass that almost benefitted Maupay, but it all proved inconsequential after another great all-round performance, especially as Brighton grew into the game.

Joao Cancelo - 7

Rarely have City seen a full-back who can consistently make an attacking impact like the 27-year-old, who was at it again with some great link-up play with Grealish.

READ MORE: City set for battle with Bayern Munich and Dortmund for striker

READ MORE: City fans think they may have found their Pep Guardiola replacement

Rodri - 7

Continued to do what he has all season, barring one heart-in-mouth mistake at the end of the first half. A place in the PFA Team of the Year beckons if he keeps this up. Less influential in the second half as Brighton were superb, but that could be said of many City players today.

Bernardo Silva - 8.5

Magnificent on the ball and off it. Hooked an acrobatic no-look pass into Gundogan's path to create the opener- he's got so much more creative freedom when De Bruyne's not in the team. Also crucial in the counter for the second goal.

Ilkay Gundogan - 8

It was reminiscent of last season's incredible goalscoring form when he nipped into space to tap in the opener. Still the same technically brilliant, painfully underappreciated player he's been for the last several years.

Jack Grealish - 8

Played a big role in the first two goals - a real threat all evening down the left, and the 26-year-old really seems to have settled into City's passing tempo now. One of his best games for Guardiola's side so far.

Phil Foden - 9 (MOTM)

This man just looks frighteningly good, and seems to be adapting to the central role now he's had a run of games there. Forced the own goal with his pace and some smart movement, and thoroughly deserved his goal he got minutes later.

Gabriel Jesus - 8

Unlucky to have the ball cleared off the line, then won it back for City's first goal in a tenacious battle with Robert Sánchez. Caused the third with a shot from a rebound just seconds after some brilliant footwork to set up Grealish. Even helped out in defence.

Substitutes-

Fernandinho - 6

Came on to shore up the defence, but City still couldn't keep the ball after his introduction.

Kevin De Bruyne - 6

Barely got a sniff as the midfield completely folded to Brighton's pressure.

Riyad Mahrez - 7

Scored yet again to end the game on a high, which was nice after a tough second-half watch.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra