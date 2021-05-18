Player Ratings: Brighton 3-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

10-man Manchester City completely went to pieces as Brighton overturned a two-goal deficit to win at the Amex on Tuesday night.

Goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden meant things were looking good despite Joao Cancelo's sending-off early on, but three shocking bits of defending handed the points to the Seagulls.

Here's how we rated the players...

Ederson- 6

Did everything well when asked, including some great passes from inside his box. Couldn't do anything about any of the goals.

Joao Cancelo- 4

Whether you think it was a soft red card or not, I can't justify giving any higher a rating to a man whose only major contribution was to make a huge mistake and then get sent off. I just can't imagine us losing this game if not for his shocking start.

John Stones- 6

Very good yet again, throwing himself about and getting involved as much as possible. Didn't deserve to concede so many.

Ruben Dias- 6

Put in another captain's performance despite not wearing the armband. You always feel like Dias is gluing the defence together, sometimes despite the best efforts of those around him.

Oleksandr Zinchenko- 6

If there was any doubt left that Walker and Zinchenko should start the final against Chelsea, that evaporated today. Oleks put in a professional performance while several of his defensive teammates let themselves down.

Rodri- 5

Rodri costing us goals by giving the ball away stupidly is becoming a worryingly familiar theme and this was the worst example yet. He'll probably cut it out; if he doesn't, we're going to have a serious problem. This time it was the catalyst for the comeback. It's only one mistake a game but they seem to cost us far too often.

Ilkay Gundogan- 7

Suffered a couple of injury scares before eventually coming off in the second half, but played well until then, especially when he tapped in the opening goal to get City off to a good start.

Bernardo Silva- 5

Continues to be great at running and tackling and continues to be well below his old level at actually influencing the game. Needs to find his decisiveness again.

Riyad Mahrez- 6

Put in the teasing ball for Gundogan's early goal but wasn't too busy after that. Can't blame him too much, seeing as he had no striker to aim for.

Phil Foden- 7 (MOTM)

Doubled the advantage with one of the goals of the season, dribbling from the halfway line to the box and slotting past Sanchez like prime Gareth Bale.

Ferran Torres- N/A

Unfairly hooked early in the game, before he had a chance to do anything.

Substitutes:

Eric García- 5

Slotted in at right-back but things went to pieces partly because of his lack of presence in the second half.

Fernandinho- 6

Came on to shore things up, which was certainly needed as Brighton grew more confident, but couldn't stop any of the goals.

Gabriel Jesus- N/A

No real time to mark.

