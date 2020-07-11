Player Ratings: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-5 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City ended a poor run of away defeats with an emphatic victory at the Amex thanks to a Raheem Sterling hat-trick. The win, which is City's first on the road since before the restart, means that Pep Guardiola's men have officially secured a second-place position in the Premier League - their tenth consecutive top-four finish.

Here's how we rated the players...

Ederson - 6

An absolutely flawless display from the Brazilian goalkeeper today, who dominated his box with the imperious command of a truly world-class shot stopper. Every Brighton player who dared challenge his goal was denied and then some, as he confidently claimed every football that came within a ten-metre radius.

The most impressive thing about Ederson's performance today was his composure. Nothing fazed him, no matter how rough things got at the back for City. He plays with ice in his veins and doesn't allow anybody to undermine him, no matter how intimidating they may think they are. When Ederson takes his place between the sticks, everyone stops and turns their head to watch.

The performance against Brighton will go down in the history books as yet another Ederson masterclass. Towering over every Brighton forward, he practically stared down the ball each time it threatened his clean sheet. With only three games remaining in the season, he's surely eyeing the Golden Glove award too, and Ederson gets what Ederson wants. But yeah, he pretty much had nothing to do all night, so I'm giving him a six.

Kyle Walker - 7

Kyle's season has been all about quietly reasserting himself as one of the best right-backs in the world and today he was classy as usual. We got to see both sides of peak Walker - immense pace and power coupled with intelligent, physically competent defending.

Aymeric Laporte - 6

The permanently reliable Laporte didn't let anything past him at the Amex, and helped keep possession ticking over nicely too. He almost always looks like one half of a truly world class duo, and we just need to set him up with the perfect week-in-week-out partner.

Eric García - 6

Continues to be our second-best centre-back, dealing with the vast majority of attacks calmly and confidently. There are still a few moments when he tries something that he'd probably only get away with at youth level, but that's a learning curve every young player goes through and he's getting there quicker than most.

Benjamin Mendy - 7

That Chelsea game is looking more and more like a blip with every passing match, and today was another solid Mendy display. He won it back high up the pitch on several occasions, and even came close to getting his first Manchester City goal in the first half.

Rodri - 7

More of the same from the midfield maestro- composed, confident passing and a dominant defensive presence to help out at the back. When García is starting, I always prefer to see Rodri on the teamsheet as well to compensate for the teenager's slightly less developed physicality. Got an assist to make his evening even better.

Kevin De Bruyne - 7

I'll be gutted for De Bruyne if he doesn't get this record, because he comfortably deserves it. Today's match was another example of some of the exceptional KDB passes that are being squandered by our forwards, as Jesus missed three great opportunities to register another De Bruyne assist. All of them were just the latest in Kevin's exquisite list of great passes.

Bernardo Silva - 7

Got his first league goal in a long, long time - since November in fact, by smashing in a loose ball in the box. Good to see the Portuguese international back on the scoresheet, and I hope that he can kick on from here and get back to his best.

Raheem Sterling - 9 (Man of the Match)

The England winger treated us to a sensational hat-trick today. His first was a beautiful finish from outside the box, and then he showed off his positional genius to find space for a free header from Mahrez's cross. The third goal had a touch of scrap to it, but it was unquestionably deserved after the performance he put in. It feels fantastic to say that Raheem's difficult run is well and truly over and he's once again one of the deadliest forwards in the world.

Gabriel Jesus - 8

Scored for the second game in a row, tapping in from Rodri's flick on just before half time. That's the kind of finish Jesus excels at - instinctive play where he doesn't have time to overthink things. The Brazilian was also instrumental in City's fourth goal, when he successfully pressured Ryan into parrying the ball for Bernardo Silva. The downside is that he's still missing a few too many good chances, and will need to improve on that front.

Riyad Mahrez - 7

All I can say about that cross for Sterling's second goal is that it was sheer brilliance from the Algerian winger. We expect that kind of thing from Kevin de Bruyne, but Mahrez reminded us that he can produce those kinds of passes too by putting it on a plate for his teammate. You could make an argument for him being the most all-round talented wide player in the Premier League.

Substitutes:

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6

Kept things tidy when he came on, maintaining concentration well.

David Silva - 6.5

Showed off his talent yet again in his substitute appearance, producing some great passes.

Phil Foden - 6

Classy and positive on the ball as always.

John Stones - 6

Didn't put a foot wrong after coming on.

Fernandinho - 6

Back in midfield, Ferna reminded us that he still has the legs to be useful there, at least in some situations.

