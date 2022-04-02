Player Ratings: Burnley 0-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

Two goalscoring midfielders saw Manchester City reclaim their place at the summit of the Premier League table with a comfortable victory at Turf Moor.

Kevin De Bruyne struck sweetly into the top corner after just five minutes to give Pep Guardiola's side the lead, after which the result never really felt in jeopardy.

Ilkay Gundogan would double the visitor's lead before half-time came and, though Burnley did have a possible goal ruled out for offside after the break, Ederson was rarely challenged.

The win sees City move one point ahead of Liverpool once again, after Jurgen Klopp's men were briefly table-toppers when they beat Watford earlier on Saturday.

Here's how we rated the players...

Ederson - 6

Had very, very little to do and couldn't be held accountable for the offside Burnley goal.

Kyle Walker - 6

Didn't need to use his pace as much as usual but looked comfortable on the ball.

Aymeric Laporte - 7

Charged with leading the back four, a role he generally looks more comfortable in than when he's paired with the equally vocal Dias and that was the case again today.

Nathan Aké - 7

Had a real physical battle on his hands and isn't the kind of centre-back Pep would usually deploy against Burnley but he did well regardless.

Joao Cancelo - 6

Got forward a lot, but none of his ambition quite paid off this time. Still useful in creating the space needed.

Rodri - 7 Had two chances in the first ten minutes, and later proved useful against the physicality of Burnley, including from set-pieces. Ilkay Gundogan - 8 The captain doubled City's lead with a good run into the box and neat finish that beat Nick Pope via the slightest of deflections. He's now the highest-scoring German in Premier League history. Kevin de Bruyne - 8.5

Scored the first goal himself with a thunderous finish before playing a one-two with Sterling that created the second.

Raheem Sterling - 8.5 (MOTM)

Electric in the first half, assisting the first goal with a clever cutback and picking out Gundogan brilliantly for the second after making a good run to get into space.

Phil Foden - 6

Quieter than usual, perhaps because most of Burnley's team offer more physical power and height than most of the centre-backs he's been getting used to facing over the last year.

Jack Grealish - 6

Just like Foden, fairly quiet for most of the game and will almost certainly be replaced by Mahrez for the midweek fixture.

Substitutes:

Gabriel Jesus - 6

Replaced Foden and threatened a few times but couldn't quite hit the target.

Bernardo Silva - 6

Came on to see the game out and extend his long streak of league appearances.

