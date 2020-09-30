Player Ratings: Burnley 0-3 Manchester City (Carabao Cup)

Manchester City progressed to the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup this evening with a routine 3-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Pep Guardiola's strong starting eleven dominated the affair, with Raheem Sterling shining brightest to score two goals before Ferran Torres scored his first goal for the club to round off the win.

Here's how we rated the players after a confidence-inducing evening in Burnley...

-----

Zack Steffen - 6

The US international had very little to do throughout the game - it would be unfair to rate him as anything other than average.

Kyle Walker - 7

Composed and sharp as ever, Walker dominated the right-hand side and you never felt as if there was a Burnley threat in that zone of the pitch right up until his departure on 65 minutes.

(Photo by Paul Ellis - Pool/Getty Images)

Aymeric Laporte - 7

Both him and Fernandinho were totally in control. Sometimes, even when City are firing on all cylinders, you feel as if they're exposed at the back, but that wasn't the case tonight and you rarely sense that feeling when Laporte is at in the backline.

Fernandinho - 7.5

Earned a little more than his defensive partner Laporte since he looked a little more aggressive on the ball and played a more active role when out of possession. The Brazilian picked up some nice interceptions

Benjamin Mendy - 8

Looked as he did when he first joined the club just over three years ago. Put some really good balls in the box and was involved in a lot of good buildup play.

Rodri - 8

For a venue touted as the specimen for the Premier League's rough and difficult style that is often naively seen as difficult for Spanish imports, Turf Moor is perennially a fantastic ground for Rodri. Controlled the game really well and was unlucky not to score in the first half from the edge of the box.

(Photo by Paul ELLIS / POOL / AFP)

Kevin de Bruyne - 7.5

Not quite at his perfect best, but the sheer quality of the Belgian shone through in a few key moments. A solid save from Peacock-Farrell denied him a really good assist for Raheem Sterling.

Cole Palmer - 8

A really promising debut for the youngster, who was unlucky not to assist Sterling late in the second half after he broke through the Burnley defence.

Riyad Mahrez - 7

Didn't shine today - but thankfully his partners in attack did the business for him.

Raheem Sterling - 8.5

Should have had about five, but still deserves credit for the two he scored. The positional awareness and predatory style of the Englishman continue to pay dividends for him, as both the goals were nice and easy finishes. He did miss a one-on-one to seal his hat-trick, however, and the less said about his early miss the better.

(Photo by MOLLY DARLINGTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Ferran Torres - 8.5

Torres looked electric tonight and showed why he was brought in to replace the outgoing Leroy Sane. He took his goal excellently and looked fantastically sharp overall. His pace allowed him to stride past the faltering Burnley defenders on several occasions throughout, and his quick feet and dribbling prowess might prove really useful in the late stages of games down the line this season.

Substitutes:

Taylor Harwood-Bellis - 6

No real impact, which is usually a good thing as a defender when you come on the field 3-0 up.

Bernardo Silva - 6

Again, the Portuguese international didn't influence the game a huge amount - still a shadow of his former self of the 2018/19 season.

Nathan Aké - 6

There's little to say about Ake, also. Came on and helped secure the clean sheet.

-----

