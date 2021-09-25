Player Ratings: Chelsea 0-1 Man City (Premier League)

Manchester City made a mighty statement through a dominant performance over Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea in an emphatic 1-0 away victory on Saturday, to take away all three points from Stamford Bridge.

Pep Guardiola’s men were relentless in their pressing against the London side and simply outplayed them with a complete performance away from home.

The defending champions have now gone twelve goals without conceding in the Premier League and came out with another clean sheet against a strong title rival.

The Cityzens imposed themselves on the opposition from the first minute and hunted the ball down with every ounce of energy to shock Tuchel’s side in their very own den. This blue chip win will provide City with a massive boost of confidence heading into the next two crucial away fixtures in Paris and Liverpool.

Here's how City Xtra rated the players after this comprehensive victory!

Ederson – 8

Not much of significance for the Brazilian to do this afternoon, but covered through balls by rushing off the line with great awareness. Got a great away clean sheet next to his name which he will surely enjoy.

Kyle Walker – 9

His ever-reliable pace was important in sniffing out Chelsea’s counter-attacks and he presented created threat down the right. A very strong performance from the Englishman who was absolutely everywhere with his high-octane engine.

Ruben Dias – 10

A comprehensive performance from Mr. Reliable and Manchester City’s captain at the Bridge. He was robust throughout the game and took care of Romelu Lukaku with relative ease. A brilliant block from Mateo Kovacic helped City stay ahead in the game.

Aymeric Laporte – 9.5

A very strong day at the back on his return from injury. He has once again established himself as a starter. Dealt well with a lightning-fast Timo Werner and swatted away everything that came at him.

Joao Cancelo – 9

He is slowly turning into one of the best left-backs in the Premier League. Played deep into Chelsea’s half and showed his attacking flair but did equally well in defence. It was his shot that found Gabriel Jesus and was eventually turned into the net for City’s winner.

Rodri – 9

An inch-perfect afternoon for the Spaniard today as he put in a no-nonsense performance against an extremely difficult opponent. Helped City control the midfield efficiently and sniffed out all kinds of danger.

Kevin De Bruyne - 9

A complete performance from the Belgian this afternoon. He was all over the pitch with his brilliance and created three fantastic chances. Held everything together to help City dominate upfront.

Phil Foden – 8.5

Started off as a false nine in a slightly tweaked system, did extremely well in link-ups throughout the game and led City’s pressing brilliantly.

Jack Grealish – 8

Created all sorts of problems on the left and could have scored twice this afternoon. Troubled Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen throughout the game.

Bernardo Silva – 9.5

Poured his heart, body and soul into these ninety minutes. Sat deeper in the midfield alongside Rodrigo and helped City regain possession countless times with his astonishing work rate on the pitch. A brilliant performance from Bubblegum.

Gabriel Jesus – 9.5

The Brazilian was simply the star of today’s show. Produced a brilliant moment as he twisted and turned in Chelsea’s tightly packed box and launched a low strike into the bottom left corner of Edouard Mendy’s goal, breaking the deadlock and making the difference at the Stamford Bridge, which eventually earned City all three points. His energy in pressing was vital in keeping Marcos Alonso quiet.

Substitutes:

Riyad Mahrez – 7

Came on with ten minutes to play, drew a foul from Antonio Rudiger which eventually got him a yellow card. Gave his all in protecting the lead in the dying minutes.

Raheem Sterling – N/A

No real time to mark.

Fernandinho – N/A

No real time to mark.

