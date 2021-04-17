Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City (FA Cup Semi-Final)

Manchester City’s hopes of a quadruple have come to an end after a 1-0 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday evening.

Pep Guardiola played a heavily rotated starting eleven, making eight changes to the team which played against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night.

As a result, Manchester City’s performance lacked the usual flair, and they weren’t their effortless selves. This was arguably the side's worst performance this season - ending their hopes of a historic quadruple.

The Blues managed to keep Chelsea away from their goal until Hakim Ziyech put Chelsea ahead on 55 minutes.

Rubbing salt into the wound, Kevin De Bruyne’s ankle injury will be a major concern for Pep Guardiola ahead of a crucial run of fixtures during the business end of the season.

Manchester City tried to get back into the game with the introduction of Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan, but it simply wasn’t enough for the Blues.

Here’s how we rated the players after a below par performance...

Zack Steffen - 5

Had very little to do in the first half. Came off the line and into no man’s land giving Werner an easy option to square the ball, only for Ziyech to slot it home. Made a crucial save at point blank to keep Manchester City in the match.

Joao Cancelo – 5

Was out of position on numerous occasions, left way behind near the half line as Manchester City conceded. Looked uncomfortable throughout the game in both attack and especially in defence.

Ruben Dias – 7

Kept City in the game with a good overall performance. But even the Portuguese wall made a rare mistake which led Ziyech on goal, only to be saved by Steffen at point blank range.

Aymeric Laporte - 6

Should have done better in the build up to Chelsea’s goal. Could have offered more with his cross field balls but his radar was off this evening.

Benjamin Mendy – 4

Did not offer anything going forward. Was poor defensively on the left side while trying to deal with Ziyech and Pulisic later on. Far away from what City bought him for.

Rodrigo - 6

Did well to break off Chelsea’s attempts and always looked to move the ball around in a bid to create some rhythm. Headed a nice ball across the goal from a corner which could have led to a goal. Kept fighting until the very end.

Fernandinho - 7

Got away with about a thousand fouls this evening. Always looked to take the ball further up the pitch, had a feisty duel with Mason Mount. Put in a lot of defensive work in breaking down the opposition’s structured movements.

Kevin De Bruyne - 6

Had a pretty quiet evening as City’s only creator in the midfield but was nevertheless City’s best player further up the pitch. Players around him didn’t support him as much this evening and to top it all, the Belgian rolled his ankle and went off the pitch in the 48th minute.

Ferran Torres - 4

The young Spaniard still hasn’t settled into the team. As a result, he could not provide any significant contribution on the right. Pretty quiet throughout the game and went off in the 64th minute for Ilkay Gundogan.

Gabriel Jesus - 5

Did not communicate well with the other two forwards around him. Poor link-up play and did not offer much as the only striker. Work rate was good in the first half but failed to maintain those levels.

Raheem Sterling - 4

His poor run of form continues. Raheem looks like a very different player, with absolutely no confidence in himself. Much like an older Liverpool version of him. Started the second half better but poor final passes which ruined potential attacks was a disappointment. Provided absolutely no threat to the opposition.

Substitutes:

Phil Foden - 7

Instantly brought about a shift in City’s approach. Tried working his dribbles on the left but was fouled on multiple occasions. Put in a few dangerous crosses into the six yard box. Could have used a little more help from the players around him.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6

Just like Foden, he brought in some energy and intent into the City attack. Moved around well between spaces and puzzled Chelsea’s tight defensive set up.

