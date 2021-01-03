Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City's electric performance at Stamford Bridge saw them run out 3-1 winners over Frank Lampard's team - a result that takes the Blues to 5th place, with a game in hand on joint-leaders Liverpool and Manchester United.

The first 10 to 15 minutes were quite dire from City. Honestly, I thought it would be a painful 90 minutes. Then, quickfire goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden flipped the game on its head and City dominated for the rest of the game.

Those two fantastic goals were added to by Kevin De Bruyne, who converted a chance granted to him after Raheem Sterling tried desperately to not score in a one-on-one with Edouard Mendy. Callum Hudson-Odoi managed a consolation goal in the last minute, which was annoying to see, but that shouldn't take away from the overall performance.

Here's how we rated the players after a brilliant performance from the Blues, reminiscent of the magnificent displays that brought our last two titles.

-----

Zack Steffen - 6

A testament to the quality of Stones and Dias that he wasn't really troubled for 91 minutes despite a decent game from Chelsea's front line. Unfortunate to concede in the last minute.

Picking up the backpass wasn't a particularly good decision, but soccer isn't huge in the States (see Pulisic's performance) so maybe he's not too sure of the rules yet.

João Cancelo - 8

A brilliant game from Cancelo - he was unfortunate to miss out on a few assists too. He doesn't often get to play in his natural position on the right, so it was good to see him play so well there.

John Stones - 8

Fantastic again. I'm very glad he's showing how good of a defender he is after a long time of unnecessary criticism.

Ruben Dias - 8

Just as good as Stones. A really strong showing from the pair, who were unlucky to concede right at the last minute.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7

Not quite as good as Cancelo on the opposite wing but a good game nevertheless, especially considering how little he's played re

Ilkay Gundogan - 9 (MOTM)

Exquisite performance. Pulled the strings the whole time he was on the pitch, and his goal was brilliant.

Rodri - 8.5

Quietly a fantastic performance, especially during that hot 20 minutes in the first half. He's no Fernandinho, but Rodri is underrated.

Bernardo Silva - 7

A decent game from Bernardo but he didn't stand out in any way at all. Foden should start ahead of him wherever possible in my book.

Phil Foden - 8.5

Yet again, a great game from the youngster. He's grown into surely the best young player in the league and he deserves much, much more game time to show off how good he is.

Raheem Sterling - 7.5

A good game, but not at the same level as his attacking partners. In the most Raheem Sterling sequence I've ever seen he failed to convert a chance that had him and Mendy as the only players in the Chelsea half at one point, but it ended with a goal, so his blushes are mostly spared.

Kevin De Bruyne - 8.5

Brilliant as usual, and helped out by the rest of the team playing at a level above what they've shown this season. Great ball for Foden to set up City's second goal.

Substitutes:

Fernandinho - 7

Decent. Can't complain. Didn't do all that much.

Riyad Mahrez - N/A

Sergio Agüero - N/A

-----

You can follow Danny on Twitter here: @dannyldnr

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra