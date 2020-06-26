Player Ratings: Chelsea 2–1 Man City (Premier League)

Manchester City’s 802 day reign as Premier League champions ended with a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The Blues produced a mixed performance, but an early Benjamin Mendy mistake set the precedent for what would ultimately be City’s eighth league defeat of the season.

Here's how we rated the players...

-----

Ederson – 6.5

The Brazilian displayed his quick reactions to prevent Christensen from opening the scoring mid-way through the first half but was helpless to repel Christian Pulisic’s precise finish. Ederson was fortunate not to concede a second after gifting possession to Mason Mount just outside the 18-yard box, and again made an excellent save prior to Chelsea being awarded a penalty.

Kyle Walker – 6.5

His work-rate was typically great and often caused problems for Chelsea with his pace down the right flank. Mid-way through the second half, he incredibly cleared the ball off the line to temporarily prevent Chelsea from retaking the lead.

(Photo by Paul Childs/Pool via Getty Images)

Aymeric Laporte – 6

The Frenchman looked his usual composed self and defended well throughout the game. As usual, Laporte distributed and played the ball well and rarely made a mistake.

Fernandinho (C) – 6

Prompted a save from Kepa with Manchester City’s best chance of the first half after connecting well from a Riyad Mahrez cross. ‘Dinho was solid defensively and made several important blocks to deny Chelsea in the first half. The Brazilian however, was sent off after conceding a penalty for an intentional handball late in the game.

Benjamin Mendy – 4.5

Looked very threatening when overlapping and initially did well defensively before gifting Pulisic the opener with some dreadful defending - a mistake which ultimately cost City the game.

(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Rodri – 6.5

The Spaniard performed well in the centre of the park. Rodri was imperious defensively and often carried the ball forward well when looking to initiate attacks. Rodri was substituted early in the second half as City chased the game.

Ilkay Gundogan – 7

Generally played well. Gundogan displayed both defensive prowess and was strong in possession throughout the game. The German however, was partially responsible for Chelsea’s opener after switching off in a mix-up between him and Mendy.

Kevin De Bruyne – 7

Had a rather subdued first-half by his high standards as City initially struggled to pierce Chelsea’s defence, but scored a breath-taking free-kick against his former side to equalise early in the second half.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Bernardo Silva – 5.5

Operated predominantly as a false-nine but was not massively influential. Bernardo had a good chance early-on but failed to capitalise following a mistake in possession by Kepa.

Raheem Sterling – 5

Barely noticeable in the first-half and initially had very little impact, but was more effective after the break. Sterling had the opportunity to give City the lead after an excellent counter-attack but unfortunately hit the post after chipping the Chelsea keeper. Sterling was again unfortunate not to fire City into the lead with a curling effort that left Kepa stranded but strayed wide of the post.

Riyad Mahrez – 6.5

Once again looked threatening and caused Marcos Alonso problems throughout the game. Mahrez drew several fouls in dangerous positions including one which led to the free-kick from which De Bruyne expertly converted.

Substitutes:

Gabriel Jesus – 5.5

Provided energy and linked well with the players around him but Jesus did not have the greatest impact on the game.

David Silva – 6

Had an immediate impact as City were far better offensively following his introduction.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 5.5

Kept the ball well but did not offer much going forward when City was chasing the game.

Nicolas Otamendi – N/A

Had little impact on the game.

-----

