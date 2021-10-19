Player Ratings - Club Brugge 1-5 Man City (UEFA Champions League)

Free-scoring Manchester City proved too much for the home side in a five-goal drubbing of Club Brugge in Group A of the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola's side travelled to Belgium to face a team that had already drawn with PSG and beaten Leipzig in this year's competition.

Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker both got on the scoresheet, while Riyad Mahrez bagged a brace- but the highlight of the game was arguably a first Champions League goal for rising star Cole Palmer.

Here's how City Xtra rated the players from a big Champions League win...

Ederson - 7

Not a very busy night for the Brazilian, until Brugge picked things up at 4-0 down and he made a couple of great saves.

Kyle Walker - 8

Bailed us out with his pace yet again in the first half and got involved in the attack too, capping the performance with a rare goal after half-time.

Ruben Dias - 7

Captain once again and very good once again. Arguably unfortunate not to keep the clean sheet.

Aymeric Laporte - 7

Very unlucky to be booked by a referee who had no clue what he was doing after a Brugge player took an obvious dive. Very good otherwise.

Joao Cancelo - 8

Maybe we should be playing this guy up top! A brilliant goal- the run, the control, the finish. As long as we can cover for his defensive deficiencies, he's a crucial part of the team.

Rodri - 7

Kept up a really impressive run of form with another solid display. That extra height from set pieces was especially useful given how much Brugge relied on them.

Bernardo Silva - 7

Played his part to perfection and was rightly rested in the second half. A player who runs that much needs to have his minutes managed.

Kevin de Bruyne - 6.5

Should have done much better in the first half with a chance he would usually bury. Still trying as many ambitious passes as ever but lately they haven't been coming off for him- but that assist for Walker will be good for his confidence.

Riyad Mahrez - 8

Did well to win City's penalty, then showed steel to tuck it away. Right at the end of the game, Riyad came up with the goods again to make it five.

Phil Foden - 8 (MOTM)

Put on an absolute clinic. The highlight has to be a gorgeous assist for the opener with a sensational ball over the defence. Probably his most 'David Silva' moment in a City shirt yet.

Jack Grealish - 7

One of City's most often-involved players. Looked great whenever he chose to run at his full-back and I wish he'd do it more.

Substitutes:

Nathan Aké - 6

A solid appearance.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6

Good to have him back on the pitch.

Cole Palmer - 7.5

It's not just that he got his first Champions League goal with an absolute pearler seconds after coming on- Palmer looked just as good as any of our senior players throughout his appearance, setting up a great chance with a clever inside pass to Walker. A brilliant cameo.

Raheem Sterling - 7

Came on and looked encouragingly lively, immediately setting up Palmer's goal. Later fluffed a good chance, but you just know he'd have crossed it if we weren't cruising.

Fernandinho - 7

Assisted Mahrez' goal with a brilliant ball over the top.

