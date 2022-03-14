Player Ratings: Crystal Palace 0-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City fell foul to a frustrating 0-0 draw Crystal Palace, dropping two crucial points in the Premier League title race at Selhurst Park on Monday evening.

In an equal first half, City survived Palace’s early counterattacks with both Aymeric Laporte and Kyle Walker giving up possession of the ball under pressure, leading to some nervy moments for the Citizens.

City grew into the game as the half went on with longshots from their other two defenders, John Stones and Joao Cancelo, going closest.

Goalless at the break, the second half brought more chances for City with Riyad Mahrez only being denied by fabulous goalkeeping by Guaita. Despite the offside flag being raised after, it was a moment which left both sets of fans with their proverbial hearts in mouths.

Jack Grealish went on to cross the ball along the goal line, but Bernardo Silva was unable to get enough of a touch on the golden opportunity to capitalise. Despite mounting pressure on Palace’s goal, City couldn’t find the all-important breakthrough.

The disappointing away result gives Manchester City a slender four-point lead over Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table, knowing their red rivals can bridge the gap to just a point should they win against Arsenal on Wednesday evening.

Here's how City Xtra rated the players from Manchester City's tie at Selhurst Park on Monday evening-

Ederson – 7

As usual, wasn’t overly involved in the game but did what was needed when called upon to maintain the all-important clean sheet.

Walker – 6

Was caught napping in the first half and was almost exposed due to it thanks to Palace’s dangerous counters. Looked uncomfortable for most of the match with Palace’s persistent pressing.

John Stones – 7

Had a thunder-cracker of a shot in the first half which came close to breaking the deadlock. Looked far more comfortable than Laporte beside him.

IMAGO / Sportimage Aymeric Laporte – 5.5 Was caught in possession by Gallagher though, giving us all Heung-min Son flashbacks. Also missed an open goal in the first half but to be fair to the Spaniard, the power from Cancelo’s hit was immense. Misplaced passes didn’t help the nerves either. IMAGO / Sportimage Joao Cancelo – 7.5 Lively all match with a fantastic long-ranged hit striking the post being a particular highlight. Didn’t look as nervy as his defensive counterparts and provided options going forward too. IMAGO / Sportimage Rodri – 7 Fairly solid in a team that was making multiple defensive and possessive errors. Weathered the storm in the engine room and ensured that the Palace attacks were minimised.

Kevin De Bruyne – 7

Took the initiative to shoot on numerous occasions in an attempt to grab the game by the scruff of the neck. Went very close of a few occasions but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Bernardo Silva – 6

Tireless work ethic, he never stops pressing. He missed a few chances to shoot and pass in the box, much to the City fans’ dismay.

Jack Grealish – 6.5

Looks far more confident ever since he played a blinder in the Manchester derby win. Silly challenge on Gallagher earned him a yellow card though despite admirable tracking back on the wing. Put the ball across goal for Bernardo Silva but the Portuguese star couldn’t get a significant touch.

Phil Foden – 6

Not overly involved, proving to be somewhat ineffective compared to his usual self. Grew into it more in the second half with a sensational ball to put De Bruyne through on goal. Was wasteful towards the end of the game when needed.

Riyad Mahrez – 7.5 (MOTM)

Always looks the most dangerous in City’s team this season and tonight was no different. Had multiple first half shots to no avail, really working the Palace keeper.

