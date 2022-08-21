Player Ratings: Erling Haaland scores in thrilling 3-3 Draw | Newcastle United Vs Manchester City

Manchester Player ratings as they drew 3-3 away at Newcastle in Premier League action.

Manchester City drew 3-3 with Newcastle United in a thrilling back and forth contest. City opened the scoring early with an impressive run and finish. But an Allan Saint-Maximin-inspired Newcastle United struck back with goals from Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, and Kieran Trippier. However, the Sky Blues thought for their point in the second half, with goals from Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva salvaging a result for Manchester City.

Starting XI-

Ederson - 5

Made a good save against Allan Saint-Maximin, however ultimately conceded three goals and failed to support his defense, causing City fullbacks to be boxed in often.

Kyle Walker - 3

A torrid afternoon trying to live with Saint-Maximin, Newcastle targeted the space in behind and struggled to deal with the Frenchman who crossed to find Almirion for Newcastle's equalizer.

John Stones - 3

Allowed 'ASM' to cut inside to set up Wilson for the 2nd goal, booked for catching; ASM late', that foul led to Kieran Trippier scoring a free kick. Didn't get close enough to the Geordie forwards.

Nathan Ake - 6

Came off early due to injury, but made a great interception prior to stopping a Newcastle goal-scoring opportunity.

Joao Cancelo - 6

Struggled defensively but impressed going forward. Failed to pick up his man in the build-up to Newcastle's equalizer.

Rodri - 8

Good passing range helped settle Manchester City settle early on, was at the hub of keeping the side ticking as per usual, and was also impressive defensively.

Kevin De-Bruyne - 8

Displayed an eye for a pass and a great understanding with Haaland. Incredible assist for Bernardo Silva's equalizer. Perhaps should have had a goal for himself after going through one on one, the heartbeat of City's comeback nevertheless.

Ilkay Gundogan - 8

Impressive goal early on, in a move which he started before an intelligent run into the box and a great composed finish, progressive dribbles drew good fouls throughout the game, and was a standout performer.

Bernardo Silva - 8

Great creativity to assist the first goal to Ilkay Gundogan and delightful movement to allow him to go through one on one with Nick Pope and grab a goal for himself, an important equalizer.

Foden - 6

Should have decided against a shot at Pope to square for Erling Haaland, which many would have bet their houses on that he finished. Despite this, he looked sharp on the ball and drew good fouls, particularly in the first half.

Erling Haaland - 7

Showed great strength and hold-up play before a good through ball to KDB. Always looked bright with the little of the ball he had, hit the post early in the 2nd half. Great positioning allowed him to poach city's 2nd. Should have had a few more goals, and missed a couple of almost certain chances.

Substitutions-

Ruben Dias - 5

Came on after Ake was forced off 20 minutes in, failed to deal with crosses well, and could have done more to prevent Wilson's goal.

