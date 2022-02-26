Player Ratings: Everton 0-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City battled to a narrow victory against a resilient Everton to grab a 1-0 win over Frank Lampard’s robust side at Goodison Park on Saturday evening.

The tie began very competitive with the home side pressing City’s backline but to no avail. City were unable to break through Everton’s defence and the Merseyside team had the better chances with two close opportunities from Jonjoe Kenny and Richarlison.

Paul Tierney blew the half-time whistle, bringing an end to a gritty and intense first half, with the game scoreless.

Manchester City came into the match more in the second half with numerous attacks from Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva, but each lacked the all-important killer touch. This was before Phil Foden pounced on a rare Everton defensive error to fire City into the lead from close range.

The cagey victory extended Manchester City’s lead at the top of the Premier League table to six points, but second-placed Liverpool have a game in hand as their Carabao Cup final commitment ensured their league clash against Arsenal was postponed.

Here's how City Xtra rated the players from Manchester City's narrow win at Goodison Park on Saturday evening-

Ederson – 7

Wasn’t overly involved but there when called upon. Good save to deny Richarlison from close range mid-way into the first half. Saved again from his compatriot impressively albeit that the shot was adjudged to be offside.

John Stones – 6.5

Looked comfortable in the unorthodox right back role against his former club but did give the ball away cheaply a couple of times when under pressure. Went closest after 64 minutes with a great hit from range.

Ruben Dias – 7

Calm and collective on the ball, looked back to his usual self, following some uncharacteristic mistakes against Tottenham last weekend.

Aymeric Laporte – 7.5

Excellent range of passing to unlock the Everton defence on a number of occasions. Always looked composed despite mounting pressure from the hosts.

Joao Cancelo – 6

Beaten by Alex Iwobi several times leading to City’s defence having to endure heavy spells. The full-back did grow into the game as time went by but there was no moment of magic from him this time.

Rodri – 5.5

Almost gave away a crucial penalty and looked uncomfortable in the first half. Gave away a cheap free-kick at the end of the first half in a dangerous position. City’s worst player today.

Ilkay Gundogan – 6

Stray passes allowed the German to not look up to his clinical best. Unimpressive and being subbed off the field by Pep Guardiola demonstrated this.

Kevin De Bruyne – 7

Not the most vintage KDB performance on his 200th Manchester City game. Made space when there wasn’t any and managed to get some shots off but was far too passive on the ball in his own half, allowing Everton to counter of several occasions.

Bernardo Silva – 7

Another star who was off it in the first half, but he woke up around the hour mark and most of City’s attacking play went through the Portuguese player after that.

Phil Foden – 8 (MOTM)

Started on the right wing where he always looks uncomfortable. When moved to his desired left, the England international was more involved with some excellent and tiresome pressing. This led to the game’s opener, a goal which was well taken by him.

Raheem Sterling – 6

Accuracy was lacking in key moments with regards to his passing and shooting, making it a tougher day than it should have been for the visitors.

Substitutes-

Riyad Mahrez – 6.5

Although he didn’t get overly involved after coming on off the bench, but in the short periods on the ball, he had Everton’s defence on its strings.

Gabriel Jesus – 6

Pressed well but his time on the ball was severely limited.

