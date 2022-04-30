Player Ratings: Leeds United 0-4 Manchester City (Premier League)

It was a tale of two set-pieces at Elland Road as Manchester City kept themselves top of the Premier League with three precious points with a 4-0 win over Leeds United on Saturday evening.

Rodri went a long way to calming early nerves when he flicked a header home from Phil Foden's cross, but the home side didn't let up and looked capable of denting City's title hopes for a time.

A first-half full of fouls came to a head when Stuart Dallas badly injured himself as a result of a challenge on Jack Grealish, after which referee Paul Tierney took a less lenient approach.

Nathan Ake bundled in from a set piece to give City some breathing room, and despite an array of further chances it would stay 2-0 until the last fifteen minutes - when Gabriel Jesus latched onto Foden's pass and scored, before Fernandinho added a fourth on the stroke of full-time.

Here's how we rated the players from City's win in west Yorkshire on Saturday afternoon-

Ederson - 6.5

Twitter: iF2is Confident in everything he had to do, though Leeds never forced a really big stop out of him until the last moments when he saved well with his feet. Joao Cancelo - 6 IMAGO / News Images Almost gifted Leeds a goal with a terrible slip early on, but also set up a good Jesus chance with a lovely ball. Wasted a late chance, not that it matters too much, and then got a great late block in. A mixed bag has been the story of Cancelo's 2022 so far. Ruben Dias - 7 Twitter: if2is Used his physicality wonderfully to head it down for Ake and create the second goal. He'll be pleased with the clean sheet, as will the whole defence after Leeds created a few good chances. Aymeric Laporte - 7

Looked in danger after hitting his head in a brave duel, but battled on and produced a stunning block to preserve the clean sheet after seventy minutes.

Nathan Ake - 8

Another great performance at left-back, capped off when he bundled in the second goal with the game at a crucial junction.

Rodri - 8

Scored his second goal in eight days with a glancing header that was anything but rubbish, despite the Leeds' fans insistence on treating their stadium like a dump.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6

Maybe it's the placebo effect, but now we've heard about Gundogan's back problems it does seem like he's not moving as freely as he should be. Still came close to scoring a worldie and made some really cultured passes.

Phil Foden - 8 (MOTM)

His delivery was excellent to assist Rodri's header, stepping up in the absence of De Bruyne. Then he picked out the right pass to set up Jesus with a ball he made look easy. Embarrassing defenders with his trickery is now a weekly hobby for Foden.

Raheem Sterling - 6.5

Lively, positive and sharp in his dribbling, although he should have buried the chance that fell to him in the first-half. Still had the beating of their defence many times.

Gabriel Jesus - 7.5

Good footwork earned him a sensational chance in the first-half but his finish wasn't good enough. However, there was no mistake when he made it 3-0 late on- that was a very nice strike.

Jack Grealish - 6

Fouled regularly and once or twice the referee even blew for it. Like Sterling and Jesus, he squandered a fantastic chance to make it 2-0. Not a brilliant day for either winger.

Substitutes:

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6

Slotted in predictably well in the second half when Ake needed to come off and produced a lovely late block.

Bernardo Silva - N/A

No real time to mark.

Fernandinho - 7

Scored a fantastic goal, and potentially his last ever for City - what a way to sign off if so!

