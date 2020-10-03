Player Ratings: Leeds United 1-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

It's more points dropped as Manchester City fail to bounce back from last week's defeat in an entertaining but ultimately frustrating draw at Elland Road. The match was hyped as a clash between two tactical heavyweights in the shape of Marcelo Bielsa and Pep Guardiola, and it did not disappoint.

However, the result did. It's more points dropped and that means there is an eight point gap between City in 10th place and current league leaders Everton.

While in the long term it will likely be a different Merseyside team that merits City's attention, the omens are not good for the season ahead - we need a left-back and Sergio Agüero fit as soon as possible.

Here's how we rated the players after the draw with Leeds...

Ederson - 6.5

This is a controversial rating as the Brazilian was clearly at fault for the goal, however without several instances of brilliant goalkeeping aside from that I'm not confident we'd have left the pitch with even a draw, so on the whole he was one of our better performers.

Kyle Walker - 6

A pretty typical Kyle Walker performance. Solid for the most part, got forward well, but a couple of sloppy moments defensively that luckily went unpunished. Someone really needs to teach Walker how to defend crosses from the opposite side of the pitch.

(Photo by Paul ELLIS / POOL / AFP)

Ruben Dias - 6.5

The debutante had a decent if unspectacular game. He looked alert defensively and dealt with the Leeds' attacks well on the whole. It was also clear that while he's competent on the ball he's not the most comfortable either, which will hopefully develop.

Aymeric Laporte - 6.5

I'm Eric Laporte showed that he's a man of many talents. After having Twitter on strings, he gave a composed display against Leeds and helped the defence look more secure than it did last week.

Benjamin Mendy - N/A

Everyone else can stop reading for a moment, this one's just for Txiki Begiristain - just a sign a left-back for the love of God. I can't take this any more. People on Twitter are calling you a fraud. Sort it out.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Rodri - 6.5

I thought Rodri looked really sharp in the first half, he was a key figure in our dominant start, pressing aggressively and stifling counter-attacks. Dipped off a little in the second half and he still needs to master the Fernandinho art of tactical fouls.

Kevin de Bruyne - 5

Maybe I'm an idiot (very possible) but I think the Belgian has been poor, at least by his standards, for most of the season so far. He was certainly off the pace today, often guilty of being sloppy and uninspiring in possession.

Phil Foden - 5

The Stockport Iniesta was unfortunately not channelling the spirit of the former Barcelona star today, and instead gave a quite convincing Jesse Lingard impression. I was surprised he was not substituted after a poor first-half and he failed to improve afterwards.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Ferran Torres - 5

Another quiet game from the summer signing who is still finding his feet in England. I'm confident Torres will become a great player for us but for we'll need a few months before we see his best I reckon.

Riyad Mahrez - 5

The Algerian was below par. Playing as a false nine to begin with he failed to impose himself on the game and did little to trouble the Leeds backline.

Raheem Sterling - 7

A seven is probably generous on the whole but he took his goal really well and was certainly our best attacking outlet all game - not that he had much competition in that regard. Sterling has been our sharpest player all season.

(Photo by JASON CAIRNDUFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Substitutes:

Bernardo Silva - 6.5

The workaholic looked eager to make an impression when he came on and looked sharp, but could not do anything of note unfortunately.

Fernandinho - 6.5

The club captain looked his usual energetic self and gave a good account of himself in his limited cameo.

Nathan Ake - 6

Came on in the second half after Pep Guardiola realised he'd been playing the entire game without a functioning left-back. Didn't have a lot to do but I felt a lot more relaxed with his presence in defence.

