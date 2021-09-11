Player Ratings: Leicester City 0-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City bested Leicester City following an intense encounter at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League champions recorded their third win on the bounce after sealing a narrow win over the Foxes, as the Manchester side stuck to an unchanged lineup for the third successive league outing.

Pep Guardiola’s side headed into half-time level despite dominating the first half as the Sky Blues recorded a total of 12 shots, however, excellent goalkeeping from Kasper Schmeichel kept City at bay.

After the break, Leicester had the ball in the back of the net early on, courtesy of Jamie Vardy, however, the goal was ruled out for offside. Following the scare, City continued to press and eventually broke the deadlock courtesy of Bernardo Silva.

Here’s how City Xtra rated the players-

Ederson – 9 (MOTM)

Started the game despite worries that he would be ineligible and had very little to do in the first half aside from the occasional simple catch. In the second half, Ederson was far more active and notably produced an excellent save in the 76th minute to deny Ademola Lookman. Several minutes later, Ederson denied Kelechi Iheanacho from equalising and without him, City would not have left with all three points.

Kyle Walker – 7.5

Positioned himself conservatively owing to the threat of Harvey Barnes, generally defended very well whilst his pace was key in negating Leicester’s counter attacking-prowess.

Aymeric Laporte – 7.5

Produced an excellent showing and looks to be back to his best. City have recorded three clean sheets in Laporte’s three appearances this term and the Spain international appears to have secured the position as Dias’ defensive partner

Ruben Dias – 7.5

A typical Ruben Dias performance, as the Portuguese did well in possession, was strong aerially and mostly defended well, however, Dias will be thankful that Vardy’s strike in the second-half was disallowed.

Joao Cancelo – 8

Defended well and looked threatening when carrying the ball forward. Cancelo also created several chances throughout the game and looks to have nailed down the left-back slot.

Rodri – 7

Read the game excellently and shielded the backline well whilst also progressing the ball nicely throughout the game.

Ilkay Gundogan – 7.5

Captained the side, set the tempo and was solid in possession. The German created an excellent chance for Torres shortly after the interval, however, the Spaniard slotted wide.

Jack Grealish – 7

Lively from the off and notably linked up particularly well with Bernardo Silva. Grealish carried the ball well throughout the game, and constantly caused the Foxes’ problems. Looked as though he has been playing alongside his new set of teammates for years.

Gabriel Jesus – 7

Once again played well on the right-wing, Jesus typically linked play excellently throughout the game and worked hard both on and off the ball, although the Brazilian should have done better with an early headed effort following an excellent cross by Bernardo Silva.

Ferran Torres – 6

The young Spaniard led City's line for the fifth successive game, produced excellent forward movements and was unfortunate to not have scored. Hooked for Sterling just after the hour mark.

Bernardo Silva - 9

Worked immensely hard throughout and was easily City’s best player in the first-half as the Portuguese international created a slew of chances, although they failed to lead to a goal. Silva later opened the scoring in the 62nd minute after capitalising on a fortunate ricochet in the box following a shot from Cancelo.

Substitutes:

Raheem Sterling – 6

Introduced in place for Ferran Torres following Silva’s opener. Exhibited excellent movement and worked hard.

Fernandinho – 6.5

Introduced to shore up City’s backline and did well whilst on the pitch, missed a late chance to put the game to bed.

