Player Ratings: Leicester City 1-0 Manchester City (Community Shield)

Manchester City were defeated by Leicester City at Wembley Stadium in the Community Shield on Saturday afternoon, as a late penalty gifted the Foxes the win. Here’s how we rated the players.

With many of Manchester City’s senior players yet to return to training following the summer’s European Championships and Copa America, Pep Guardiola was forced to effectively name a B-team containing few of his ideal starting players.

Notably, two of City’s highly-rated youngsters in Cole Palmer and Samuel Edozie were named in the starting XI, with the latter gaining his first senior start for the club.

Leicester started the game the quicker of the two sides and were easily the better team throughout the first half. Zack Steffen was forced to repel many attempts before the break and City were immensely fortunate not to be a goal down at half-time.

City did however start much better after the break, but Pep’s side fluffed several chances early in the second-half and were made to rue their missed opportunities as Leicester won the game late on from the penalty spot.

Here’s how we rated the players…

Zack Steffen – 8

Forced into action several times throughout the first-half and produced an incredible save to deny Jamie Vardy just before the break. Anticipated play well late-on to deny Patson Daka, but was beaten from the spot by Kelechi Iheanacho’s penalty.

Without Steffen’s first half efforts, Manchester City would have lost the game a long time before Iheanacho scored the winner from the spot.

Joao Cancelo – 6.5

Noticeably struggled to contain Harvey Barnes and often cut a frustrated figure during the first half, but mostly did well and got better as the game progressed. Cancelo performed much better after the break and created a few chances, although nothing came of them.

Nathan Ake – 4

Strong in the air and did enough to contain Jamie Vardy throughout most of the first half, but was caught in no man’s land when the Leicester striker hit the post late in the half. Late on, Ake got caught in possession in his own box, then conceded a penalty and effectively cost Manchester City the game with his clumsiness.

Ruben Dias – 7

Typically, Dias was aerially dominant and composed in possession and was one of Manchester City’s better performers on the evening.

Benjamin Mendy – 7

Overlapped Samuel Edozie well on the left flank, progressed the ball effectively and produced several dangerous crosses. The Frenchman did well defensively, linked the play well and produced several dangerous long balls forward. Played well.

Fernandinho (C) – 7

Captained the side, battled well and did very little wrong. The veteran read the game expertly, made some key interceptions and was generally strong in possession.

Ilkay Gundogan – 6.5

Started well and tested Kasper Schmeichel with a free-kick early on in what turned out to be Manchester City’s only shot on target in the first half. The German was strong in possession and created a nice chance midway for Samuel Edozie, only for the youngster to make a hash of it.

Early in the second half, Gundogan was afforded a chance at goal inside the box, however skied his effort.

Cole Palmer – 6.5

Given somewhat of a free role in the midfield, Palmer worked very well off the ball but his work in possession sometimes left a lot to be desired. Initially looked out of his depth but got much better as the game progressed and ultimately gave a good account of himself.

Riyad Mahrez – 7

Jeered extensively by the Leicester fans, despite his pivotal role in their 2016 Premier League win, but seemed spurred on by the reception.

Mahrez made a nuisance of himself on the right-wing throughout the game and often drew fouls from the Foxes’ backline. Early in the second half, the Algerian skied a free-kick and fluffed a one-on-one, but generally played well.

Ferran Torres – 5.5

The Spaniard operated in the middle of the front three and cut somewhat of a peripheral figure throughout the game. Ferran Torres was afforded few chances to really affect the game but otherwise linked Manchester City’s attacking play well.

Samuel Edozie - 6

Played confidently on his first senior appearance for the Blues, and occasionally looked threatening but found it difficult to get the better of Ricardo Pereira. Fluffed his lines when fed through by Ilkay Gundogan midway through the first half and often frustratingly conceded possession.

Substitutes

Rodri – 6

Replaced Ilkay Gundogan in the 65th minute and did little wrong. The Spanish international did well defensively and also in possession.

Jack Grealish – 6.5

Made his Manchester City debut as he was introduced midway through the first half and looked dangerous on the left flank. Grealish linked well with Palmer and Bernardo Silva, but couldn’t win the game for the Blues.

Ben Knight – 6

Introduced for Ferran Torres in a like-for-like switch. Knight gave a good account of his abilities although nothing seemed to come off for him.

Bernardo Silva – 6.5

Replaced Palmer and instantly made a positive impact. Silva worked hard and knitted everything together well and probably should have come on earlier.

You can follow the author on Twitter here: @BrandonEvans_18

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra