Player Ratings: Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City draw 2-2 against Liverpool away at Anfield in matchday seven of the Premier League ahead of the upcoming international break.

Pep Guardiola’s men had the best chances in the first half, with Phil Foden coming the closest to taking the visitors in front. Both teams started the game on a cautious note, showing each other a lot of respect.

City put their foot on the gas around the 20-minute mark and were relentless since then and simply outplayed Liverpool - who were dumbstruck and looked like a shadow of themselves in the first half, but failed to make it count as it ended 0-0 at half-time.

However, Jurgen Klopp's men came back in the second half with venom and went ahead twice after the hour mark through Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah's outstanding effort.

City got right back at the Kop end after the Liverpool goals, courtesy of a brilliant Phil Foden low strike and a late ripper from Kevin De Bruyne to take away a crucial point from one of the toughest away grounds in England.

The visitors will feel robbed after James Milner was controversially let off the hook by referee Paul Tierney following a foul on Bernardo Silva - which should have seen the former City player sent off.

However, the Sky Blues will look back at three extremely tough and draining away fixtures in the space of a week with pride as they head into the international break.

Here's how City Xtra rated the players after this entertaining draw at Anfield-

Ederson – 7

He was surely the better Brazilian goalkeeper on the pitch this evening. The 28-year-old was City’s playmaker in goal as he graced the audience with a few impeccable passes up the field. Got a decent at an extremely tough venue which he will surely enjoy.

Kyle Walker – 8

Was imperious in defence at Anfield this evening. Easily City’s best defender in today’s game and such performances validate his price tag more and more every time he’s on the pitch, although he could have just left a second-half free-kick for Kevin De Bruyne.

Ruben Dias – 6

Had a couple of nervy moments in the first half and overall not his best performance in defence for City. Could have done better in the run up to Sadio Mane’s goal.

Aymeric Laporte – 5

His passing was a bit off the radar in the first half-hour but looked to have regained his composure later on. Could not deal with a re-energised Liverpool side and especially Mohamed Salah in the second half.

Joao Cancelo – 6

Misplaced a few passes in the opening minutes but was superb once he warmed up. Created disarray down Liverpool’s right side in combination with Foden. Suffered a lot in the second half when Mohamed Salah turned up the heat and was guilty of an error in the run up to Liverpool's second.

Rodri – 8

A great game from the Spaniard as he helped City control the midfield with ease for the most part of the game. Got in an extraordinary block at the end of Fabinho’s shot at the near post to keep City in the game at 2-2. A brilliant run of performances continues.

Bernardo Silva – 8

Started on the left side of the midfield and was intense in his pressing as always. Weaved his way through five Liverpool defenders with a brilliant run that included a marvellous pirouette, which was ended off with an incisive through ball for Foden who failed to finish off the chance. This particular piece of brilliance is why he’s nicknamed 'Bubblegum'.

Kevin De Bruyne - 8.5

A tad bit sloppier than we are usually used to seeing him. However, he finally showed up for his side in the 81st minute with a brilliant equalizer at 2-2 as he whipped a powerful strike from his weaker left foot past Alisson to fetch City one crucial away point.

Gabriel Jesus – 8

Was decent down the right and gave his all but was left frustrated with the referee’s decisions. Opened up the Liverpool defence with a great run across the line and did extremely well to setup Phil Foden for the equalizer with a brilliant cross-field release.

Phil Foden – 9

Was simply Manchester City’s best player this evening. Ripped Liverpool’s James Milner to pieces down the left side. Equalized for City with a crisp finish as he drilled a brilliant low strike into the bottom-right corner of Allison’s goal. Should have finished off an earlier chance set up by Bernardo Silva.

Jack Grealish – 5.5

Started down the middle as the false nine instead of his usual left-wing position. Was not involved as much as he would have wanted and was subsequently substituted in the 66th minute.

Substitutes-

Raheem Sterling - 7

Came on in place of Grealish with thirty minutes to play and straightaway occupied the central space, came alive at the very end of the game.

