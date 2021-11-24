Player Ratings: Man City 2-1 PSG (Champions League)

Manchester City dismantled a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain squad at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, with a 2-1 win securing a place in the knock-out stages of Europe's premier competition.

It was a game for the whole world to watch, as the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko took to the field in front of a sell-out Etihad Stadium under the infamous Champions League lights.

Those lights certainly hit differently don't they?

For all the supposed star names on the side of the Paris outfit, it was a demolition job from Pep Guardiola's side, with over 10 attempts in the first-half setting the precedent for the remainder of the game.

Kylian Mbappe's early second-half strike was cancelled out by yet another Etihad goal for Raheem Sterling, and a well-worked move that saw Gabriel Jesus put Manchester City into a 2-1 lead - a lead that ultimately secured the three points.

Not only does the win secure a place in the next round of the Champions League, but Manchester City have also taken top spot in Group A - meaning that traditionally, a more favourable draw in the next round should await, although only time will tell.

Here is how we rated the players after another memorable Champions League night at the Etihad Stadium!

Starting XI

Ederson: 6.5

Kyle Walker: 7.5

Ruben Dias: 7

John Stones: 6.5

Joao Cancelo: 7.5

Rodrigo: 7.5

Ilkay Gundogan: 8.5

Oleksandr Zinchenko: 6.5

Riyad Mahrez: 8.5

Bernardo Silva: 9

Raheem Sterling: 8

Substitutes

Gabriel Jesus: 8

