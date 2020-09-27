SI.com
City Xtra
Player Ratings: Man City 2-5 Leicester (Premier League)

Brandon Evans

Manchester City’s injury laden side were easily bested by Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester in a difficult encounter at the Etihad.

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring inside five minutes with a thunderous volley, before Jamie Vardy equalised from the spot in the 37th minute. After the break, Leicester seemed to score every time they ventured the forward and Pep’s team will be embarrassed by their performance.

Here's how we rated the players...

Ederson – 5

Had little to do in the first half aside from facing a Jamie Vardy penalty, but conceded two goals in quick succession early in the second half before conceding another two later in the game. Ederson saved several shots throughout the evening but could do little about the five that beat him.

Kyle Walker – 5

His pace came in handy when quelling the Foxes’ counter-attacks and Walker played well until he carelessly conceded a penalty that allowed Leicester to get back into the game. Walker also made some decent crosses but unfortunately, none were capitalised on. 

Eric Garcia – 5

Decent in possession but was not overly convincing when Leicester launched counter-attacks. Garcia poorly contained Vardy throughout the game, dozily conceded a penalty in the second half and was arguably at fault Maddison’s goal. The Spaniard was not overly impressive in what could be his last game for the club.

Nathan Ake – 5

The Dutchman’s lack of experience playing alongside Garcia was evident, however, Ake read the game better than the rest of the defence and mostly played well. Ake’s game struggled as he was compelled to babysit Mendy for much of the game, although Ake will be pleased to have bagged his first City goal late in the game.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Benjamin Mendy – 2

Diabolical. The Frenchman looked slow throughout the game, offered little defensively and even less going forward, although his crosses were not as wayward in the second half. Mendy made many poor decisions throughout the game and also conceded a penalty late-on. Joao Cancelo should automatically displace Mendy when he returns to full fitness. 

Fernandinho (C) – 5

Started well but looked short of pace and showed his age before being replaced five minutes into the second half. ‘Dinho being substituted proved pivotal in City’s downfall as the team collapsed shortly after he left the field.

Rodri – 4

The Spaniard failed to set the tempo and was badly exposed following ‘Dinho being substituted. Improvement is badly needed.

Kevin De Bruyne – 6

Once again City’s best player although, De Bruyne was contained well by Leicester throughout the game. Despite being heavily monitored, the Belgian was able to create several good chances however, the lack of a finisher to provide for led to De Bruyne growing more frustrated as the match progressed. 

Riyad Mahrez – 5.5

Opened the scoring with a terrific strike inside five minutes but thereafter had little effect on the game until assisting Ake’s first City goal late-on.

(Photo by CATHERINE IVILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Raheem Sterling – 5

Sterling was ineffective throughout the game and looked uncomfortable playing centrally against Leicester’s back five in the first half. Sterling was slightly more prominent after the break but was still rather disappointing.

Phil Foden – 4

A very poor showing from the youngster. Foden was poor in possession and generally non-existent in the first half. Bizarrely, Foden was not moved or substituted earlier.

Substitutes:

Liam Delap – 5

Hardly the ideal Premier League debut for the youngster with the team crumbling before he had seen the ball. Delap was introduced five minutes into the second half and hit the bar with a headed effort but did little else.

Ferran Torres – 4.5

Ineffective after being introduced. 

