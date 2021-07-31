Player Ratings: Man City 4-0 Barnsley (Pre-Season)

Manchester City continued their pre-season preparations with a behind closed doors friendly against Championship side Barnsley. Here's how we rated the players...

Pep Guardiola named several first-team players in starting line-up with the likes of Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, and Fernandinho once again starting, after playing the first-half against Preston last week.

Liam Delap was again absent after being deemed ‘not fully fit’.

Samuel Edozie opened the scoring early in the first-half with a back-post tap in following a Riyad Mahrez cross, and the Blues added two more before half-time courtesy of Ben Knight and Mahrez.

With the Blues 3-0 up at the break, Pep Guardiola began to make changes and ultimately made 10 before the full-time whistle came, with only Zack Steffen playing the entire 90 minutes.

Nathan Aké extended Manchester City’s lead in the second half with a powerful shot from close range and the game finished 4-0 to the blues on a dominant evening in Manchester.

Here’s how we rated the players…

Zack Steffen – 7

The American ‘keeper looked sharp when called into action, but had very little to do aside from the occasional pass and the odd catch. Recorded an easy clean sheet.

Joao Cancelo – 7.5

Had a decent game and looked assured defensively. Cancelo provided the assist for Ben Knight after linking up well with Riyad Mahrez, and often got forward throughout the game, creating chances and looking threatening.

Nathan Ake – 7

The Dutchman emitted confidence and anticipated play well and was rarely troubled. Fired in Manchester City’s fourth from close range shortly before being substituted.

Ruben Dias – 7

Only played the first 45 minutes, but was solid defensively and appeared focused and assertive with his commanding presence being evident from the outset. Ruben Dias played on the right side of the defence and often looked to play progressive long passes, one of which led to Samuel Edozie’s opener.

Benjamin Mendy – 7.5

Covered well and did little wrong defensively. Showed very encouraging signs going forward and assisted Riyad Mahrez’s goal with a lovely cross.

Fernandinho (C) – 7.5

The captain commanded the middle of the park and played several dangerous long balls behind the Barnsley backline, although his distribution was occasionally lacking.

James McAtee – 7.5

Excellent performance from the youngster.

Started slowly but grew into the game, looked sharp, and created chances. McAtee combined well with those around him, pressed well and gave a good account of himself. Showed great potential.

Cole Palmer – 7.5

Worked well off the ball, pressed excellently, and worked hard for the team. Palmer often carried the ball very well and made a nuisance of himself with his excellent dribbling ability.

Won a penalty late in the first half and stepped up to take it, but telegraphed his effort and missed, effectively confirming that he’s ready for the first team.

Riyad Mahrez – 8.5 (MOTM)

Looked his usual tricky self and looked to stay to create space inside.

Mahrez assisted the first goal with a precise cross to Edozie at the back post, combined with Cancelo in the build-up to City’s second, before getting on the scoresheet himself with a well-taken volley.

Ben Knight – 7.5

Knight displayed a phenomenal work rate as he pressed well and often won the ball in dangerous places. The youngster doubled Manchester City’s lead with a composed finish and was unfortunate not to score more than once.

Samuel Edozie - 8

The quick winger worked hard on and off the ball, pressed well, and looked threatening from the outset. Edozie made some excellent runs and often troubled the Barnsley backline.

His trickery and determination to beat his man was a high point of the first half and Edozie opened the scoring with a back-post tap-in. Substituted at half-time but gave a great account of his abilities.

Substitutes:

Philippe Sandler – 7

Introduced in place of Ruben Dias and produced a strong showing. Sandler was dominant aerially, played the ball well and didn’t put a foot wrong.

Morgan Rogers – 6.5

Replaced Edozie at half-time and started strongly. Rogers made some excellent runs in behind and linked well with Mendy and McAtee down the left flank.

Claudio Gomes – 7

Came on for Fernandinho in the 62nd minute and gave an excellent account of his abilities.

The young Frenchman displayed great agility, defensive ability and excellent anticipation and looks to be a very promising player. One to keep your eye on.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 7

Replaced Mendy and settled quickly. Zinchenko was strong defensively throughout his time on the pitch and retained the ball well. Looked sharp.

Ilkay Gundogan – 6

Mr Whippy produced a decent shift and was typically assured in possession.

Pablo Moreno – 6

The 19-year-old replaced Ben Knight and quickly made an impact with an (inadvertent?) assist for Ake’s goal. Looked out of place.

Patrick Roberts – 6

Did okay and did little wrong,

Yan Couto – 6

The young Brazilian did well after coming on and showed what he is capable of.

Iker Pozo – 6.5

Pozo looked lively after being introduced and gave a good account of his abilities.

Finley Burns – 6

The young defender gave a good showing of his capabilities after being introduced and shows great promise.

