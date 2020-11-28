SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Player Ratings: Manchester City 5-0 Burnley (Premier League)

markgough96

After struggling for goals all season, there was a sense brewing before today's match that the dam might be about to burst - with Burnley the victims.

That proved to be the case, as a City side led by a rejuvenated Kevin de Bruyne and a determined Riyad Mahrez brushed aside Sean Dyche's struggling side to earn a 5-0 win.

The result moved City up to eight place in the table, but it was an important opportunity to capitalise on league leader's Liverpool's draw with Brighton earlier on.

In a day of firsts, as Benjamin Mendy scored his first goal for the club and Mahrez his first hattrick, here's how we rated the players...

-----

Ederson - 7

Barely tested. Good distribution, reliable when called upon. However, gets extra credit for standing up well to Burnley roughing him up at set-pieces.

Kyle Walker - 7

A quieter game from Walker, but the rest seems to have helped. A couple of energetic bursts forward troubled the Burnley defence, and it was a nice quick-throw to assist Mahrez's second.

John Stones - 7.5

Really impressive today. Dominant aerially and always in the right place at the right time. One of the best players on the pitch.

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-burnley (1)
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths / POOL / AFP)

Ruben Dias - 6.5

Actually outshone by Stones. Did what he had to do, but was guilty of being a bit too aggressive in the first half and conceding needless free-kicks. Rested for the last 25 minutes.

Benjamin Mendy - 7

Sloppy first 30 minutes. Pep gave him an exasperated look after one misplaced pass. However, took his chance well, and vastly improved after that. Overall, a strong showing from the Frenchman that should give him some confidence.

Rodri - 7

Hooked at half time but looked sharp in the first half, some incisive balls forward and protected the defence well.

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-burnley (2)
(Photo by MICHAEL REGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Ilkay Gundogan - 7

The German worked extremely hard today and put in a decent showing at both ends of the pitch. Kept possession ticking over nicely.

Kevin de Bruyne - 8

The rest has done him a world of good. Back on the assists, deserved more and unlucky not to score. On this evidence, Pep should have given him a week off sooner.

Riyad Mahrez (MoTM) - 8.5

His first hattrick for the club - this was vintage Mahrez. Bullied the Burnley defence from the very first minute and took all his goals well. They must be sick of the sight of the Algerian.

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-burnley (3)
(Photo by MICHAEL REGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Gabriel Jesus - 6.5

Struggled to impose himself on the game. Tidy on the ball as always and generally decent but you’d have liked the Brazilian to have offered a bit more.

Ferran Torres - 7

Similar to Jesus, the young Spaniard was relatively quiet. Missed a good chance early on but redeemed himself with the goal before he was replaced. His movement off the ball continues to impress.

-----

Substitutes:

Fernandinho - 6

Great to see the veteran back. No complaints but it seemed to take him a while to settle into his role in midfield.

Phil Foden - 7

He has to start more. First touch was a beautiful cross to earn Mahrez his hattrick. Barely touched the ball afterwards, but showed what he can do.

Eric Garcia - 6

We’re beating Burnley 4-0. Why bring Garcia on? He wants to leave - give the opportunity to a lad like Taylor Harwood-Bellis who wants to play for the club.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for all the latest news: @City_Xtra

Follow the author here: @MDGough96

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Everything You Need To Know: Manchester City vs Burnley (Premier League)

Manchester City welcome Burnley to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon as the Blues go in search of just their fourth win of the Premier League season following the dropping of more points, last time out, away to Spurs.

Harry Winters

No Agüero, Laporte or Aké - Manchester City vs Burnley (Team News)

Manchester City welcome Burnley to the Etihad Stadium this afternoon in the Premier League.

harryasiddall

"He has instilled a culture and mentality that runs through the club from top to bottom..." - Man City vs Burnley (Ask The Opposition w/ Andy Jones)

Manchester City will be looking to avoid losing consecutive Premier League matches for the first time in almost two years when they meet Sean Dyche’s Burnley side on Saturday afternoon. We caught up with the Athletic's Burnley correspondent, Andy Jones, to get an insight from the opposing side ahead of the weekend's fixture.

Harry Winters

New report contradicts claims about Man City's interest in Real Madrid midfielder

Manchester City are not - contrary to recent reports - interested in Real Madrid midfielder Isco, according to El Confidencial.

markgough96

Premier League defender reveals why he snubbed a move to Manchester City

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has said he rejected an offer from Manchester City in 2016, as he preferred to play under Jose Mourinho.

markgough96

The Opposition Report: Burnley [PL]

The Rank and Report Football Show are back to run you through everything you need to know about Saturday afternoon's opposition - as Pep Guardiola's side host Burnley at the Etihad Stadium, in what feels like a must-win game to retain any hope of cutting down the gap between City and the top of the table.

Rank & Report Football

Phil Foden gets a deserved start, with Ferran Torres returning to starting XI - Manchester City vs Burnley Predicted XI (PL)

Manchester City return to Premier League action this Saturday against Burnley following a comfortable victory over Olympiacos in the Champions League.

Rob Milarvie

"It's a sad situation, but he's okay", "He deserves fair talks to do what is best..." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Burnley)

Manchester City are set to welcome Burnley to the Etihad Stadium this weekend in what seems like a must-win Premier League clash.

harryasiddall

Five Things We Learned: Olympiacos 0-1 Manchester City (Champions League)

Manchester City secured qualification to the Champions League Round of 16 with last nights 1-0 win against Olympiacos.

harryasiddall

by

moutaz

Man City receive additional fitness boost ahead of Premier League weekend

Manchester City have been boosted by the return of Nathan Ake in training on Thursday afternoon, after the Dutchman has recovered from a hamstring injury sustained while on international duty this month.

Freddie Pye