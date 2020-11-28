Player Ratings: Manchester City 5-0 Burnley (Premier League)

After struggling for goals all season, there was a sense brewing before today's match that the dam might be about to burst - with Burnley the victims.

That proved to be the case, as a City side led by a rejuvenated Kevin de Bruyne and a determined Riyad Mahrez brushed aside Sean Dyche's struggling side to earn a 5-0 win.

The result moved City up to eight place in the table, but it was an important opportunity to capitalise on league leader's Liverpool's draw with Brighton earlier on.

In a day of firsts, as Benjamin Mendy scored his first goal for the club and Mahrez his first hattrick, here's how we rated the players...

-----

Ederson - 7

Barely tested. Good distribution, reliable when called upon. However, gets extra credit for standing up well to Burnley roughing him up at set-pieces.

Kyle Walker - 7

A quieter game from Walker, but the rest seems to have helped. A couple of energetic bursts forward troubled the Burnley defence, and it was a nice quick-throw to assist Mahrez's second.

John Stones - 7.5

Really impressive today. Dominant aerially and always in the right place at the right time. One of the best players on the pitch.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths / POOL / AFP)

Ruben Dias - 6.5

Actually outshone by Stones. Did what he had to do, but was guilty of being a bit too aggressive in the first half and conceding needless free-kicks. Rested for the last 25 minutes.

Benjamin Mendy - 7

Sloppy first 30 minutes. Pep gave him an exasperated look after one misplaced pass. However, took his chance well, and vastly improved after that. Overall, a strong showing from the Frenchman that should give him some confidence.

Rodri - 7

Hooked at half time but looked sharp in the first half, some incisive balls forward and protected the defence well.

(Photo by MICHAEL REGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Ilkay Gundogan - 7

The German worked extremely hard today and put in a decent showing at both ends of the pitch. Kept possession ticking over nicely.

Kevin de Bruyne - 8

The rest has done him a world of good. Back on the assists, deserved more and unlucky not to score. On this evidence, Pep should have given him a week off sooner.

Riyad Mahrez (MoTM) - 8.5

His first hattrick for the club - this was vintage Mahrez. Bullied the Burnley defence from the very first minute and took all his goals well. They must be sick of the sight of the Algerian.

(Photo by MICHAEL REGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Gabriel Jesus - 6.5

Struggled to impose himself on the game. Tidy on the ball as always and generally decent but you’d have liked the Brazilian to have offered a bit more.

Ferran Torres - 7

Similar to Jesus, the young Spaniard was relatively quiet. Missed a good chance early on but redeemed himself with the goal before he was replaced. His movement off the ball continues to impress.

-----

Substitutes:

Fernandinho - 6



Great to see the veteran back. No complaints but it seemed to take him a while to settle into his role in midfield.

Phil Foden - 7

He has to start more. First touch was a beautiful cross to earn Mahrez his hattrick. Barely touched the ball afterwards, but showed what he can do.

Eric Garcia - 6

We’re beating Burnley 4-0. Why bring Garcia on? He wants to leave - give the opportunity to a lad like Taylor Harwood-Bellis who wants to play for the club.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for all the latest news: @City_Xtra

Follow the author here: @MDGough96