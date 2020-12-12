Player Ratings: Man United 0-0 Man City (Premier League)

A 0-0 draw in the Manchester Derby leaves both teams taking one point in game-week 11 of the Premier League.

A lacklustre affair had fans yawning at their screens, with both teams failing to create chances to put their team ahead. Riyad Mahrez failed to put away arguably the best chance in the game during the first half following a well-timed pass from De Bruyne, and Rashford’s penalty claim was overturned by VAR following an offside in the build-up. This is the sixth consecutive clean sheet in all competitions for City, a new club record.

Here is how we rated the players in today’s game...

-----

Ederson – 6

Uncharacteristically gave the ball away several times in the first half but did not have much to do in goal. Was rarely tested by the opposing side.

Joao Cancelo – 5

Did not have much involvement throughout the game, but rarely put a foot wrong.

John Stones – 7

Managed to cope well under pressure, something he has struggled with in big games in the past. Rarely put a foot wrong at the back and keeps his clean sheet partnership with Dias.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Ruben Dias – 6

Was solid throughout the game and proved to be dependable at the back once again.

Kyle Walker – 5

Made a clumsy challenge to give away the penalty which was luckily overturned for offside. Showed confidence whilst on the ball and regularly showed a turn of pace.

Rodri – 4

Gave the ball away and foolishly fouled on the edge of the City box. Offered Maguire too much space to in the box during corners.

Fernandinho – 5

Strong and reliable as usual and often in the right place to slow the United attack.

(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne – 6

Looked up for it from the start and played a perfect ball through to Mahrez that was unfinished. Was the only player in a City shirt who seemed to have the desire to create a spark. Should have put away his effort inside the box in the second half.

Raheem Sterling – 4

Made several good darts into the box but failed to create any major chances. Didn’t offer much in attack.

Riyad Mahrez – 3

Wasted City’s best first half chance and gave away possession several times. Failed to put the United defence under any pressure. Substituted in the 68th minute.

Gabriel Jesus – 4

Should have done better with Mahrez’ delivery into the box early on, didn’t get much supply to create any chances and was closed down by the defence quickly.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Substitutes:

Ferran Torres – 4

Brought some much needed pace into the team when he was brought on but didn’t get an opportunity to challenge De Gea.

-----

