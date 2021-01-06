Player Ratings: Man United 0–2 Man City (Carabao Cup Semi-Final)

Pep Guardiola’s side managed to reach their fourth consecutive Carabao Cup final following a 2-0 away win at Old Trafford.

An early deflection from Dias ended up with the ball in the back of Steffen’s net, however the own goal was correctly ruled out soon after for offside. Quickly after this, City’s replies were also subdued – with goals from Gundogan and Foden both chalked off for the same reason. De Bruyne too nearly found himself on the scoresheet, after his impressive long-range effort rattled the post.

The second half started far more positively for the Citizens, when a well-placed delivery from Foden was flicked into the net from Stones. Later on towards the depths of the game, a rare well struck volley from Fernandinho found the bottom corner, sealing the victory and a place in the Carabao Cup Final against Tottenham.

Here is how we rated the City team after tonight’s performance...

Zack Steffen - 7

Pulled off an excellent stop in the first half to stop Fernandes from breaking the early deadlock but was rarely called upon after that.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 7

Possibly a surprise when he was on the starting sheet given the recent news that Lazio are interested in the defender, yet still put on a robust performance throughout the entire game. Defended well to prevent Rashford from breaking through on the right side, and successfully cut out counterattacks from the opposition on several occasions.

John Stones – 8

Another solid performance at the back from the Barnsley-Beckenbauer. Flicked the ball into the net for his first goal in over three years and was dependable as usual when required to defend. The clean sheet tonight is John’s 10th in his last 13 starts, an impressive statistic for someone who was omitted from the squad last year.

Ruben Dias – 7

Seemed uncharacteristically lost when he gave the ball away and allowed Rashford though, but the resultant goal was luckily overturned for offside. The partnership he has formed with Stones is growing stronger after each game, and that showed after their impressive performance tonight.

Joao Cancelo – 7

Had little to do throughout the first half but showed his incredible pace when on the attack. His superb effort in the second half from distance flew just inches over the bar, and I do not think Luke Shaw will be inviting him to his birthday party either.

Ilkay Gundogan – 6

Yet again, Gundogan put in an impressive shift in midfield tonight. The German looked increasingly confident when charging forward with the ball at his feet, and rarely made an error when defending too.

Fernandinho – 8 (MOTM)

Showed a display of grit from the starting whistle and controlled the play in the middle of the park. Refused to let the United attack have an easy game and was a thorn in Fernandes’ side throughout. Topped off his true captains’ performance with a brilliant volley from outside of the box.

Phil Foden – 7.5

Dynamic as always and found himself dropping back to defend too, had a brilliant burst of pace and an exquisite finish to follow but it was disallowed for offside. Played a clean ball into the box to assist Stones for the first goal in the game.

Kevin De Bruyne – 6.5

Put Henderson under pressure when his strong effort clattered against the post early in the first half but failed to find himself in enough space to show his usual creative flair.

Riyad Mahrez – 6

Struggled to deliver chances into the box and sparingly utilised his footwork to put the United defence under pressure throughout the first half. Demanded an impressive save out of Henderson when his effort was tipped over the bar. Subbed off for Rodri in the 78th minute.

Raheem Sterling – 5.5

Did not find much space on the field to make a real impact and perhaps he could’ve been more careful with possession in the final third.

Substitutions:

Rodri – 5

Did not have a great deal to do when coming on late but diminished any chances of United from getting a goal back.

