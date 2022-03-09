Player Ratings: Manchester City 0-0 Sporting Lisbon (Agg: 5-0, Champions League)

Manchester City progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after displaying a relaxed performance in a 0-0 draw with Sporting Lisbon at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The game started very slow, with both sides knowing that the 5-0 result from the first-leg was fatal. Manchester City weren’t desperate to run the extra mile as not to exert themselves. Sporting went for damage limitation, aiming for a far better score line than two weeks ago.

In the second-half, City got in behind more but still failed to find the breakthrough. The Sky Blues thought they had opened the scoring through Gabriel Jesus, only to see the Brazilian’s angled shot ruled out after a VAR check for a marginal offside.

Sporting showed character and had their chances, but City held firm to claim the clean sheet, with a surprise cameo from substitute goalkeeper Scott Carson being a particular highlight. The 36-year-old produced a brilliant save to stop Paulinho giving the away side the lead.

The goalless draw sends Manchester City through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League for a fifth-consecutive year under Pep Guardiola’s stewardship. They will learn their opponents for the next round in the draw which will be made on Friday, March 18.

Here's how City Xtra rated the players from Manchester City's draw at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening-

Ederson – 7

He didn’t have much to do throughout the game as expected, but when needed, he was ready to pounce and protect the clean sheet until his second-half substitution.

CJ Egan-Riley – 7

Making his debut in the Champions League, he did not look out of place in this star-studded City team. Efficient passing and managed possession, the boy’s got a bright future ahead of him under Pep’s management.

John Stones – 7.5

Delivered what was asked of him with the clean sheet. Kept his head to clear the ball when his goal was left empty by Scott Carson late on in the game. He followed this up with another great clearance from a fast along-the-ground cross in the final minutes. Went close to the winner with a very late header too.

Aymeric Laporte – 7

Took a couple of stray arms to the face but this didn’t affect the Spaniard’s composure to execute his passes and keep the all-important clean sheet.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 6.5

Good overlapping runs from the Ukrainian as well as some long balls forward which set up some great attacks. Was caught out by Edwards though, having to rely on Ederson to make the save.

Fernandinho – 7

Despite playing in the Champions League knockout rounds at the ripe old age of 36, the Manchester City captain looked as fresh as ever, producing a dominating performance in the centre of the pitch.

Ilkay Gundogan – 7

Nothing spectacular from the German but he kept hold of the ball well in the most important battlefield of the pitch and was slick in moving the ball forward from defence to attack.

Bernardo Silva – 6.5

Immense pressing as usual with some great balls through to the City frontline but couldn’t find his usual wizardry to unlock the defence, leading to him being subbed at halftime.

Raheem Sterling – 6

Caught offside and lacked a killer touch when called upon, namely in the 38th minute with a squandered one-on-one chance. Disappeared in the second half until missing from close range in the last minute, spurning a great chance.

Phil Foden – 7

Only played the first half but looked lively all the time he was on the pitch, with a couple of well taken shots. His tricky dribbling caused a headache for Sporting’s backline.

Gabriel Jesus – 8 (MOTM)

Always looks like a revitalised player on the wing. Drew some key fouls from the opposition defenders, leading to multiple dangerous set-pieces. Unlucky to see his goal disallowed for a marginal offside. Special mention for his excellent backtracking, helping the team out defensively too.

Substitutes:

Riyad Mahrez – 7.5

Although only playing the second half, the difference whenever this man is on the field for City is so very noticeable. Instantly created Jesus’ disallowed goal with his first touches of the game. Continued to take most of City’s shots but some decent goalkeeping denied the Algerian yet another goal.

James McAtee – 6.5

Just like his City academy teammate, Egan-Riley, McAtee looked like he belonged in this City team.

Scott Carson – 10

Always great to see the veteran get a runout, especially a Champions League debut for the club. Produced a cracking save to deny Paulinho, making himself as big as possible.

Luke Mbete – 6

Great to see another Champions League debut from an academy player but in truth, didn’t have much to do in his seven-minute cameo.

