Player Ratings: Manchester City 0-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Crystal Palace dealt Manchester City a major blow in the title race with a 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League champions suffered a second defeat in succession as Patrick Vieira's side caused a major upset in the east side of Manchester.

Goals from Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher were enough to send City away with nothing, after Aymeric Laporte got sent off before gifting a goal to Palace early on.

Here's how City Xtra rated the players from the clash-

Ederson - 5

Should have done better with Zaha's goal, then made things too easy for the Ivorian for another that was ruled offside.

Kyle Walker - 5

Not at fault for the goal. The problem was afterwards, when he, like most of City's players, really struggled to create anything.

Ruben Dias - 5

Did a Nicolas Otamendi impression for Zaha's goal, but one can see why the sudden turnover so deep in City's half made him rush out like that. Can't picture many other centre-backs trusted to play without a partner for 15 minutes in the Premier League.

Aymeric Laporte - 3

Gave away the first goal with yet another dodgy bit of footwork from him this season, then got sent off. One could call it harsh but how he let Zaha spin him like that in the first place can be questioned. Nothing good to say about his performance today.

Joao Cancelo - 5

Below his best, as were most of City's players. Defensively one can't complain- he wasn't to blame for our issues there.

Rodri - 6

Could've got tighter to his man for the opening goal, but otherwise did his job effectively enough and wasn't to blame for the lack of ideas ahead of him. One of the better players for City.

Bernardo Silva - 5.5

Energetic and good in possession as always, but has to be held culpable just like the forwards for the lack of creativity or goal threat.

Kevin De Bruyne - 4.5

Another game where he looked frustrated and below his best. Feels like he would benefit more than anyone else from the arrival of a striker - he can't register an assist when nobody is in the box.

Jack Grealish - 5

Won plenty of fouls and helped in the build-up, but he still feels well off his best levels. Needs more time to get used to the system.

Phil Foden - 6

Put in some good balls- no surprise that nobody got on the end of most of them, unfortunately. The one time he was actually treated to a good run, his gorgeous cross was ruled out for offside.

Gabriel Jesus - 5

Had far more of an impact once he started getting into the box and on the end of crosses, and was unlucky to see a goal ruled out. Should only be played on the wing when we actually have a viable striker.

Substitutes-

John Stones - 6

Set up s goal with a great ball moments after coming on, which was ruled out for offside shortly after.

Riyad Mahrez - N/A

Raheem Sterling - N/A

