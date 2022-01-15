Player Ratings: Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Kevin De Bruyne's glorious second-half strike proved decisive in a clash between the top two at the Etihad Stadium, as Manchester City claimed a crucial win over Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester City skipper De Bruyne scored an outrageous goal from well outside the box to give his side the lead after almost seventy minutes of frustration against a well-drilled visiting defence.

The Belgian's strike set up a tense finale with both sides battling to change the scoreline, but Pep Guardiola's side earned a victory that sends them thirteen points clear of the west London outfit.

Here's how City Xtra rated the players from the clash in the east side of Manchester-

Ederson - 7

One absolutely brilliant save at a crucial moment from Romelu Lukaku. These big moments have come so often for Ederson this season, and it's time his shot-stopping got the credit it deserves.

Kyle Walker - 7

It's not even fair how much quicker he is than almost every forward we face, and Hakim Ziyech today was the latest to be absolutely schooled by the Manchester City right-back.

John Stones- 6

Decisive and impressive, except for one moment in the first-half when he was beaten by Lukaku and got lucky to get away with it. Still feel he could start every week if Pep Guardiola liked.

Aymeric Laporte - 6

Didn't put a foot wrong and was crucial when it came to defending set-pieces, especially as Chelsea are the experts in that department.

Joao Cancelo - 7

A bright spark creatively, particularly in the first half. Got an assist for the De Bruyne goal.

Rodri - 6

The standard Rodri performance. Offered cover for the back four when needed, stepped forward to be another option in possession at other times.

Bernardo Silva - 6

A little sloppier than usual, but still not bad. Second half was more like his usual self as Manchester City needed his defensive contribution even more.

Kevin De Bruyne - 7.5

Scored a glorious opening goal, skipping past a challenge before curling a gorgeous strike past Kepa. I'd go as far as to say that's the quintessential Kevin De Bruyne goal.

Ironically I thought he was well off it until then! Many will say he should be Man of the Match - for me, De Bruyne scored a great goal, but Sterling had a great game.

Raheem Sterling - 8 (MOTM)

Pretty comfortably the best player on the pitch, who looked the most likely to make something happen from the first whistle to the last. Pulled out some of the best footwork in his locker to torment Malang Sarr and Marcos Alonso.

Delicious vindication for the fans who stuck by him through the rough patch - he's one of the best forwards in the league once again.

Phil Foden - 6

Grew into the game after a quiet start, with the most frustrating moment coming when he breezed into the box and put in a perfect cross, only to have nobody getting on the end of it.

Wasted a few good chances to counter-attack in the last twenty minutes. Needs more time on the left, his best position.

Jack Grealish - 6

Like Foden, he put in a great ball that deserved someone on the other end. Missed a chance that any City forward should really be scoring. Not a great day at the office but was by no means the only one.

Substitutes:

Ilkay Gundogan - 7

Perfect in his cameo, added so much composure to the game.

Gabriel Jesus - N/A

No real time to mark.

