Player Ratings: Manchester City 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Carabao Cup Final)

Manchester City were crowned Carabao Cup champions for the fourth consecutive time after a dominant display against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium.

The Blues are now level with Liverpool in winning the League Cup for a record eight times, firmly establishing themselves as a dominant force in English football history.

Aymeric Laporte’s assured header at the end of Kevin De Bruyne’s pinpoint free kick in the 82nd minute secured Manchester City their sixth League Cup title in the last eight seasons.

Pep Guardiola's side were tremendously solid defensively and handled the transitions extremely well, keeping the opposition at bay for a large part of the game.

That makes it nine trophies under the Catalan’s leadership at the Etihad Stadium, with a possibility of adding two more before the end of this season.

This dominant display in an important cup final will give the Blues a truck-load of confidence heading into the first leg of the Champions League semi-final in Paris on Wednesday night.

Here’s how we rated the players after another brilliant cup final at Wembley...

Zack Steffen – 8.5

A very comfortable outing for the USMNT player in his first major cup final. Made a crucial save at full stretch and put away Lo Celso’s strike.

Kyle Walker – 9

Has been performing on a different level this season. Extremely solid defensively and so efficient at cutting out any kind of danger yards away from his goal. Protected the right with every ounce of energy he had.

Aymeric Laporte – 9 (MOTM)

A league cup final winning goal that the Frenchman will remember for a long, long time. He came through for his team at a crucial time in the game with an assertive header. Also did well to distribute the ball between the two sides.

Ruben Dias – 9

Was excellent from minute one - just a big wall in front of the goal. Controlling the back line extremely well in his first cup final with the team. He's just the voice we needed at the back in such crucial games after the departure of Vincent Kompany.

Joao Cancelo – 8

Started the game on a much more positive note and precision than he has lost recently. Had a brilliant shot from the corner of the box saved by a stretching Lloris. Also had some good link-up play with Raheem Sterling on the left.

Kevin De Bruyne – 9

Brilliant performance from the Belgian who didn’t look like he was coming back from an injury at all. Curled in a perfect ball from a free-kick which was headed into the net for the title winning goal. Almost completed the whole 90 minutes and looks set for the game in Paris.

Fernandinho – 8.5

The ultimate veteran become the first player along with Sergio Agüero to win the League Cup for a record sixth time. Proper game for the Brazilian, handled the Spurs transitions extremely well and got his job done without much fuss. His first trophy as a Captain, much deserved.

Ilkay Gundogan – 9

Seamless between the lines and in between the channels. Amazing close control in the final third from the German, helped Cancelo and Sterling perform much better on the left.

Riyad Mahrez – 8.5

Continued his sizzling form, linking up well with De Bruyne on the right, teasing the opposition defence throughout. Got very close to scoring a few curlers throughout the game. Has really put in a shift this season and stamped his name on that right flank.

Raheem Sterling – 7.5

Was very lively in the opening minutes, much better than his recent performances. Came very close to scoring on three occasions in the first half. Drew the foul that got City the free kick which ultimately led to the goal.

Phil Foden – 8

What a trophy cabinet he has at such a young age; became the first player to win four League Cup titles at the age of 20. Put in a good effort at the false nine position, no direct goal returns for the lad today but still a very good performance throughout.

Substitutes:

Rodrigo – N/A

No real time to mark.

Bernardo Silva – N/A

No real time to mark.

