Player Ratings: Man City 1-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Manchester City came out on top in a tense encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, thanks to Raheem Sterling's second-half penalty. Here's how we rated the players!

A dreadful first-half was punctuated by lengthy stoppages for Wolves injuries, and the general feeling of frustration culminated in striker Raúl Jiménez being sent off for two illegal acts in the space of 31 seconds.

After the break, Manchester City won a controversial penalty for a handball, which was tucked away in calm fashion by Raheem Sterling.

Wolves survived countless Manchester City chances throughout the second-half, but weren't able to snatch a point, meaning the Citizens will remain Premier League leaders until Tuesday night at least.

Starting XI

Ederson - 6

Had a staggeringly quiet game until Wolves finally came alive late on, when he made a crucial stop from Max Kilman's header.

Joao Cancelo - 6

Influenced the game in attack once again, creating plenty of chances and cracking off a few shots. Booked for an unnecessary foul late on.

Ruben Dias - 6

Didn't give Adama Traore a sniff, which was refreshing after years of torment from the oily-armed speedster.

Aymeric Laporte - 6

So comfortable that he was sometimes staying up for extended periods after set-pieces. A few very good tackles in there too.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6

Aided the build-up and had no problems in defence thanks to some smart positioning.

Rodri - 6

Constantly outmuscled the Wolves team, who couldn't get past him.

Bernardo Silva - 7

Excellent again, especially in the second-half, when he was regularly driving into the Wolves penalty area and looking to create chances.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6

Substituted early in the second half, but was generally good when he was on the pitch.

Raheem Sterling - 8 (Man of the Match)

By far the most threatening Manchester City player, and his reward was a cooly taken penalty to give his side the lead. Denied what should've been an assist a few minutes later.

Gabriel Jesus - 6

Not as sharp as he has been for most of the season, but did grow more dangerous as the game went on.

Jack Grealish - 5.5

Extremely quiet in the first half, then missed what should've been a straightforward goal. Not his best game.

Substitutes:

Phil Foden - 6

Came on to inject some tempo into the game and certainly achieved that, coming close to scoring.

Kevin de Bruyne - 6

Looked more like prime De Bruyne than the guy we saw earlier in the season, which was encouraging.

