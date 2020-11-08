Player Ratings: Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Both sides share the spoils in this hard-fought contest that ended in a score draw. Manchester City had several opportunities to take the lead but failed to capitalise when through on goal, or from the penalty spot.

It's a result that fans might have taken before the game, but feels somewhat disappointing with the chances that were created. Here's how we rated the players...

Ederson - 7.5

As usual the maverick goalkeeper was quick to come off his line, punch away balls, and smother attacks. His positioning was exemplary in preventing goals when Liverpool were in the ascendancy.

Kyle Walker - 5.5

Was commanding in his position and showed his usual intelligence on the ball, but also showed a familiar naivety in giving away the penalty early in the match.

Ruben Dias - 7

City's newest centre-back has proven to be very talented in anticipating and intercepting attacks. Let himself down once against Mane but recovered to ensure the winger couldn't get a shot on goal.

Aymeric Laporte - 7.5

Held the line well in dealing with a pacey Liverpool attack. The Frenchman had his hands full with Salah but was more than up to the challenge.

Joao Cancelo - 7.5

Seemed a little out of place early in the game but came into the match well, providing great link-up play on the left flank. Provided a beautiful cross into the box, but Jesus failed to convert the header.

Rodrigo - 5

With so many Liverpool forwards playing around him, Rodri found it difficult to assist in playing the ball out from the back. As a result he couldn't affect the game in any meaningful way.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6.5

Played the utility role, moving from box to box wherever an extra man was needed to build-up an attack.

Kevin De Bruyne - 7

After twenty minutes of difficulty, the captain was instrumental in helping his side take the game by the scruff of the neck. The Belgian's passing threat was a constant thorn in Liverpool's side, but ultimately his penalty miss was a massive factor in falling short of victory.

Ferran Torres - 6.5

Had a lively start to the game and wasn't afraid to put in some hard challenges in the opposition half. Looked to have waned a little by the time he was substituted.

Raheem Sterling - 6

A rare game where Sterling served up all sizzle and no steak. Pace seemed like his only asset at times as he languished on the ball, and took too long to take his shots. Liverpool's defenders had him sussed.

Gabriel Jesus - 7.5

Showed fantastic individual skill in scoring City's only goal of the game, and could have scored more. His control on the ball looks to have improved immeasurably. It wasn't the Brazilian's best performance, but was probably City's best on the night.

Substitutes:

Bernardo Silva - 5

Took Torres' spot on the right-wing, but still found himself putting out fires in defence.

