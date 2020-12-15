Player Ratings: Manchester City 1–1 West Bromwich Albion (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola’s side are held once again to a one-one draw, failing to take his Manchester City team to fifth in the table.

The game left City fans frustrated - out of 26 shots at the Baggies' goal, only one from Ilkay Gundogan made it into the back of the net. Raheem Sterling stretched out to keep the ball from heading out for a goal kick, before accurately finding Gundogan who blasted it deservedly home.

The lead lasted less than 15 minutes however, with a deflected effort from Ajayi trickling past Ederson to level the game just before half time.

The second half was dominated by sky blue shirts, yet achieving 77% possession throughout the game, they failed to make it count and snatch a winner. Several strong efforts from Sterling, Gundogan and De Bruyne failed to make it past Sam Johnstone in goal, and City must settle for a point once again.

Here is how we rated the team following the performance...

-----

Ederson – 4

Made a great save when Karlan Grant broke through early on but should have reacted quicker when Ajayi’s deflected effort trickled past him. Made his impressive regular appearance at left back yet again.

Mendy – 3.5

Got forward well but failed to deliver any dangerous balls into the box and put the Wolves defence under pressure. Subbed in the 73rd minute for Walker.

Ake – 4

Got on the wrong side of Ajayi and allowed him space to turn and get a shot away to equalise. had little involvement after that.

Dias – 5

Was dependable as usual at the back, however got the unlucky deflection which diverted the ball into Ederson’s net.

Cancelo – 4

Showed bursts of pace and energy early on and put the Baggies defence under pressure. Gave possession away too cheaply on more than one occasion in the second half.

Gundogan – 6.5

Was well positioned to fire away Sterling’s cross and put City ahead and looked to offer some pace and creativity when going forward. His late header required a spectacular save from Johnstone, and his free kick was inches from snatching the winner.

Rodri – 3

Was unenergetic throughout the majority of the game and had little involvement. Wasted possession when both of his audacious efforts ended up in the family stand.

De Bruyne – 6

Was once again seemingly frustrated at his attackers for not giving him options ahead and was extremely depended on to create chances. Worked hard throughout the second half and demanded a strong save from the keeper to stop his free kick from finding the bottom corner.

Sterling – 4.5

Did very well to keep the ball from going for a goal kick before neatly picking out Gundogan to put The Blues ahead. Like the rest of the attack, he failed to create many opportunities when in the final third. Had nearly the biggest chance with seconds to go but his header was once again well saved by Sam Johnstone.

Jesus – 3

Failed to impose much of a threat on the Wolves defence and once again lacked the prowess we so desperately desire in front of goal. Did not get many chances to make an impact or trouble the defence.

Foden – 5

A well-deserved start and looked energetic as usual. One of the only players who seemingly tried to make an impression when taking the ball forward. Subbed in the 73rd minute for Aguero.

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Substitutes:

Sergio Aguero – N/A

Did not get many opportunities in his 20 minutes on the field, but perhaps should have tested Johnstone with his effort late on. Nice to see him back on the field though, just maybe should have been ten minutes earlier.

Kyle Walker – N/A

Made an instant impact when he demanded a tough save from his long-range effort but didn’t have much to do apart from that.

Bonus Rating:

Sam Johnstone – 9

Wow, what a performance from the Baggies keeper. Manchester City fan or not, you have to commend him for his performance tonight. Johnstone was the only reason Sterling, Gundogan and De Bruyne’s late efforts kept City from taking the lead – well played, Sam.

-----

